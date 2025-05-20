Manchester City face Bournemouth with Champions League hopes on knife edge

Manchester City head into the penultimate game of a troubled campaign with their Uefa Champions League hopes for next season hanging in the balance. Pep Guardiola's team face Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday knowing that victory will see them jump from their current sixth spot in the Premier League up to third. The top five clubs all secure a place at European club football's top table but there is currently only one point between Newcastle United in third and seventh-place Nottingham Forest. Having relinquished the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/liverpool-celebrate-premier-league-title-with-crushing-win-over-tottenham-at-anfield/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/liverpool-celebrate-premier-league-title-with-crushing-win-over-tottenham-at-anfield/">Premier League title to Liverpool</a> and been knocked out of the Champions League <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/20/mbappe-hat-trick-real-madrid-man-city/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/20/mbappe-hat-trick-real-madrid-man-city/">by Real Madrid at the play-off stage</a>, City's last hope of silverware evaporated at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. A shock <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/17/fa-cup-final-eberechi-eze-the-hero-as-crystal-palace-beat-man-city-to-win-first-major-trophy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/17/fa-cup-final-eberechi-eze-the-hero-as-crystal-palace-beat-man-city-to-win-first-major-trophy/">1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace</a> – in which Egyptian attacker Omar Marmoush missed a first-half penalty – meant City had lost in the FA Cup final for a second successive season. Just three days later, much to the frustration of Guardiola who wanted the game put back at least 24 hours, City are back in action against a Bournemouth team still in the hunt for a European place themselves – albeit in the third tier Europa Conference League. Set for his final game at the Etihad will be Kevin de Bruyne with the Belgian playmaker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/03/man-city-maintain-champions-league-push-with-kevin-de-bruyne-aiming-to-end-time-at-club-on-high/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/03/man-city-maintain-champions-league-push-with-kevin-de-bruyne-aiming-to-end-time-at-club-on-high/">heading for pastures new</a> with City deciding against awarding one of the Premier League all-time greats a new contract. While falling short of guaranteeing De Bruyne a starting berth on Tuesday, manager Guardiola insisted the 33-year-old will be given the send-off he deserves, which will include a guard of honour from teammates and coaches after the game. “We want to win the game so we can qualify for the Champions League next season – this is what Kevin wants, it couldn't be otherwise,” said Guardiola on Monday. “I am going to decide what is the best for us to win the game against Bournemouth, that is for sure. “Kevin will get what he deserves, and what he deserves is the best moment and the best compliment for his incredible trajectory. “What he has done along with some incredible other legends in this club will not be possible in the 10 to 15 years since Sheikh Mansour took over the club and run this club to reach another level.” Worst case scenario and City finish seventh, it would represent their worst campaign since Mark Hughes' side ended up 10th in 2008/09 – the season when Abu Dhabi's City Football Group first took charge. Finishing outside the top five means City will not play in the Champions League for the first time since 2010/11. “For the last 13 or 14 or 15 years we want to be in the Champions League but if we are not there then we don't deserve it and will be in the Europa League,” said Guardiola, whose team finish the season away to Fulham on Sunday. “It is what it is. “But I'm thinking we're going to qualify. I control my mind and I think that. The first step is to finish in third position in the Premier League and that is the main target.” Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are also in action on Tuesday when they entertain Wolves at Selhurst Park, before taking on champions Liverpool on Merseyside at the weekend. A first-half goal from Eberechi Eze earned Palace their first ever major trophy after 119 years of trying. And manager Oliver Glasner admitted he was unsure how hard it will be to motivate his players after such a historic victory. “I don't know to be honest,” said the German who, like counterpart Guardiola, also wanted the match day moved back. “We cancelled Sunday's training. Of course though we have to find the right motivation, the right commitment altogether how we want to start this week and how we want to end this week with two games. “They are human beings with emotions and sometimes it is not as easy to get the turnaround. That's why I was fighting for the Wolves game on Thursday not Tuesday. “We have to play this game tomorrow – it's our last home game. It will be a great atmosphere. Many fans are still celebrating and it's what they deserve. We will go for a good end of the season at home.” For a season that started so badly – Palace failed to win any of their first eight games until beating Tottenham Hotspur on October 27 – the turnaround under Glasner has been hugely impressive. The South London club are currently 12th in the table and have already matched their highest ever points total of 49. Beating that tally would be a fitting end to an unforgettable season for the Eagles.