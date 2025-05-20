Kevin de Bruyne is set to make his final home appearance for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night. PA
Manchester City face Bournemouth with Champions League hopes on knife edge

Guardiola's side look to pick themselves up from FA Cup final body blow with De Bruyne set for final home appearance

Gareth Cox

May 20, 2025