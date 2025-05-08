Manchester United look to seal Europa League final spot as Athletic Club aim for miracle comeback

“Blackout in San Mames” read the front page of the Bilbao newspaper <i>El Correo</i> last Friday. Iberia had lost power in an unprecedented event four days earlier, then Athletic Club did what few expected: they cut out and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/manchester-united-and-spurs-take-step-closer-to-europa-league-final/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/manchester-united-and-spurs-take-step-closer-to-europa-league-final/">lost a home game 3-0</a>. The accompanying photo of the area around the Basque side’s bench showed a range of emotions, almost all negative. Substitutes bit their fingernails; faces were etched with surprise and disappointment. The reaction in the stand was the same: they were stunned, dismayed, and disappointed. The only reaction difficult to decipher was that of a fan who had come wearing the head of a lion – the nickname for the team. An injured lion with his arm in a sling, no less. “The penalty that cost Vivian his expulsion shattered Athletic’s hopes and its fans, who need a miracle at Old Trafford,” was another headline before a full 14 pages were dedicated to the game within the news pages – football matters in Bilbao. Old Trafford hosts Manchester United’s 10th European semi-final on Thursday evening, the second leg Europa League tie against Athletic Club. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/">Ruben Amorim’s</a> side have given themselves a huge advantage following their three-goal triumph in the first leg. Ernesto Valverde’s side, who sit fourth in Spain’s La Liga, were favourites, especially given the extra motivation of the May 21 final being at their San Mames home. Instead, they were floored by three first-half goals inside 15 minutes. A penalty and a red card for their best defender, Dani Vivian, after 35 minutes was key. Bruno Fernandes, United’s best player, stepped up to make it 2-0 and then swept a right-footed effort in to make it three. Athletic’s players, fans and officials were furious at the decision. They’re vengeful and know United shipped four goals at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/18/harry-maguire-lyon-game-pretty-much-sums-up-my-six-years-at-manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/18/harry-maguire-lyon-game-pretty-much-sums-up-my-six-years-at-manchester-united/">home to Olympique Lyon</a> in the previous round in only 38 minutes, two of them when United had 10 men. Aware too that this United side, a pitiful 15th in the Premier League after a wretched season, are not as strong as the one the Basques beat home and away in 2012. There are mountains to climb, but this would be the greatest triumph in Athletic Club’s history if they can pull it off. Weak domestically, United are a different proposition in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/">Europa League</a>. Fernandes is their outstanding man in league and cup, but Casemiro’s experience has shown in Europe, that of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/harry-harrydinho-maguire-on-dribbling-skills-and-why-man-united-must-be-wary-against-a-wounded-athletic-club/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/harry-harrydinho-maguire-on-dribbling-skills-and-why-man-united-must-be-wary-against-a-wounded-athletic-club/">Harry Maguire, </a>too. Many United fans have already paid for the trip to Bilbao. It’s a risk but they fear even more price gouging from airlines and hoteliers. The carrier easyJet are charging an average of £759 for a single two-hour Manchester to Bilbao flight on May 20/21, with a return costing £904 the day after the final. Hotels, if not sold out, are averaging £1,500 per night for a double room. As expected at this stage of the season, both teams have injury worries. There was surprise on Wednesday when the Basques announced their 24-player travelling party. Top scorer Oihan Sancet and the suspended Vivian’s exclusion was expected; the absence of the Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, was not. The four could easily be considered Athletic’s best players, but perhaps their emphasis has shifted. Reaching the Uefa Champions League, which a top-five finish in La Liga would guarantee, is a big deal, but Real Betis – inspired by Manchester United loanee Antony – are chasing the pack down and sit only a point behind fifth-placed Villarreal and four behind Athletic Club with four games to play. Ernesto Valverde’s side face a difficult final four league games against Alaves, Getafe, Valencia and Barcelona. They have distractions while United don't. United have mainly defensive injury worries. Lisandro Martinez is out, Matthijs de Ligt limped off in the latest league defeat on Sunday, Diogo Dalot and Ayden Heaven have been sidelined too. In attack, Joshua Zirkzee remains unable to play. The last time United played a European semi-final in front of fans at Old Trafford, Celta Vigo came from Spain in 2017, having lost the first leg 1-0 in Galicia. They were the better team at Old Trafford and gave United a late scare in a 1-1 draw. The cushion is greater this time, the United team is not.