Nottingham Forest v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola wary of 'serious and tough rival' in FA Cup semi-final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team will have to overcome Nottingham Forest's formidable defensive skills to reach a third successive FA Cup final. City were winners in 2023 and runners-up last season, and face Forest in Sunday's second <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/29/eberechi-eze-continues-dream-week-as-ruthless-crystal-palace-beat-fulham-to-reach-fa-cup-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/29/eberechi-eze-continues-dream-week-as-ruthless-crystal-palace-beat-fulham-to-reach-fa-cup-semi-finals/">semi-final at Wembley</a>. Yet Forest, after two years of relegation battles, have been one of the Premier League's success stories this term and are likely to provide a stern test. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/22/premier-league-nottingham-forest-go-third-with-win-at-tottenham-while-leeds-and-burnley-seal-promotion/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/22/premier-league-nottingham-forest-go-third-with-win-at-tottenham-while-leeds-and-burnley-seal-promotion/">Nuno Espirito Santo's side</a>, who are also challenging City for a Champions League spot, boast the third meanest defence in the top flight and goalkeeper Matz Sels is leading the race for the Golden Glove. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/23/pep-guardiolas-joy-as-manchester-city-go-third-after-dramatic-late-win-over-aston-villa/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/23/pep-guardiolas-joy-as-manchester-city-go-third-after-dramatic-late-win-over-aston-villa/">Guardiola </a>said: "It would be good to reach the third (straight final), but we have (to beat) a serious and tough rival to do it. "Nuno has done incredibly, with Wolves qualifying for the Europa League and now with Nottingham Forest. Always he has done an unbelievable job. "Always they have been really, really tough. The commitment to defend - always I say, when players defend that way, it's a huge talent. "Always we consider the talent, the guys who have good skills, make good passes, score good goals - but I admire a lot the teams who defend with this spirit. "To defend well is to have a talent and they have the commitment and, of course, good transition with top, top players up front." While the FA Cup title will be a welcome sight, the fact is it has been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/28/fa-cup-quarter-final-pep-guardiola-aims-to-revive-manchester-citys-season/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/28/fa-cup-quarter-final-pep-guardiola-aims-to-revive-manchester-citys-season/">a difficult season for City</a>. Guardiola promised City will be back to their best next season after losing their "spirit" during a turbulent campaign. Manchester City are currently third in the Premier League and hope to salvage a dismal year by winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Champions League via a top five finish. But Guardiola is already thinking about how to avoid a repeat of City's stunning struggles and he believes he has found the solution. The City boss noticed the passion his players celebrated with after Bernardo Silva put them ahead in a crucial 2-1 win against top-five rivals Aston Villa on Tuesday. It was a display of unity that Guardiola didn't see earlier in the season, when he felt City took success for granted after winning six of the last seven Premier League titles. "We learn to do better. To create another bond with the team, to celebrate when we score a goal," he said. "When Bernardo scored the first goal on Tuesday we celebrated. The body language, the passion. "We didn't celebrate the same way when we scored in October. That stupid detail tells a lot. "We have to recover the spirit we had in the first nine years. This year we didn't have it." On Sunday, City will be competing in the semi-finals for a record seventh season in succession and an eighth time in Guardiola's nine years in charge. As well as taking the prize as part of their treble triumph two years ago, City also lifted the cup during their domestic clean sweep campaign of 2018/19. Forest, by contrast, have not got this far since they last reached the final in 1991. They also beat City when the sides met in Nottingham last month. Guardiola said: "The owner invested with top-class players, they have a deep squad. They were promoted to the Premier League and they have invested a lot to not be relegated, and they did that. "Now, look, the results are here. It's a long time since they played a semi-final of the FA Cup, and I know the support that they will have."