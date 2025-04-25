Liverpool win title against Spurs, Forest beat Man City: Premier League and FA Cup predictions

It's impossible to predict which version of Chelsea will show up these days but with the top five finishers in England set to qualify for next season's Uefa Champions League, Chelsea know they can ill-afford any slip-ups in the run-in. The Blues occupy sixth place, trailing Newcastle above them by two points, and will hope to keep the pressure on the Magpies with victory over an Everton side with little to play for. <b>Prediction: Chelsea 2 Everton 0</b> Brighton have gone six games without a win, and were turned over 4-2 in their last outing at Brentford, effectively ending their season. West Ham are a lowly 17th but 15 points above the relegation zone. The only thing left for the Hammers to do is climb above London rivals Tottenham, whom they trail by a point, in 16th place. <b>Prediction: Brighton 1 West Ham 1</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/newcastle-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/newcastle-united/">Newcastle's</a> heavy defeat away to Aston Villa last weekend ended a four-game win streak in the Premier League, allowing Nottingham Forest and Manchester City to leapfrog Eddie Howe's side, who drop down to fifth. A victory over Ipswich will not only keep the Magpies in the hunt for a top-five finish but condemn the Tractor Boys to a swift return to the Championship. <b>Prediction: Newcastle 4 Ipswich 0</b> Southampton need only a point from their remaining five games to avoid being the joint-worst side in Premier League history. A draw last time out against West Ham will buoy the Saints that they can add to their tally against a Fulham side that have lost three of their past five league games. <b>Prediction: Southampton 0 Fulham 0</b> Wolves can't stop winning. Never a bad habit, considering much of their season has been one of looking over their shoulder as they steered clear of relegation. Vitor Pereira has proved an inspired appointment as manager, while Ruud van Nistelrooy's at Leicester has failed to have the same impact with the Foxes already doomed to relegation. <b>Prediction: Wolves 3 Leicester 0</b> Palace pulled off a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/24/mikel-arteta-says-arsenal-need-to-do-much-better-after-crystal-palace-draw-all-but-hands-liverpool-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/24/mikel-arteta-says-arsenal-need-to-do-much-better-after-crystal-palace-draw-all-but-hands-liverpool-title/">stunning comeback against Arsenal</a> on Wednesday courtesy of two sublime goals from Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta. Aston Villa head into the semi-final showdown on the back of a late defeat to Manchester City, a result that has dented hopes of a top-five finish. <b>Prediction: Palace 1 Villa 2</b> Manchester United appeared to have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/21/only-europe-can-save-manchester-united-from-domestic-turmoil/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/21/only-europe-can-save-manchester-united-from-domestic-turmoil/">given up on the Premier League</a>, with all their eggs being put in the Europa League basket. Sunday's defeat at Wolves was their 15th in the league – the sixth worst in the division. Ruben Amorim's side sit 14th in the table, 11 points behind eighth-placed Bournemouth - a total that is likely to increase come Sunday evening. <b>Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Man United 1</b> Only a miracle will stop Liverpool being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/liverpool-close-in-on-premier-league-title-and-send-leicester-city-down/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/liverpool-close-in-on-premier-league-title-and-send-leicester-city-down/">crowned champions of England</a> for a record-equalling 20th time. The Reds need only a point from their remaining five fixtures, and it would be a surprise to many if they don't clinch the title on home soil on Sunday. Tottenham are the third highest scorers in the division but have lost a scarcely believable 18 of their 33 matches in the league to languish in 16th place. <b>Prediction: Liverpool 3 Tottenham 1</b> Both teams will be forgiven for seeing this match as a distraction, with both going well in the Premier League and on course for Champions League qualification. Pep Guardiola has admitted that even winning the FA Cup <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/23/pep-guardiolas-joy-as-manchester-city-go-third-after-dramatic-late-win-over-aston-villa/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/23/pep-guardiolas-joy-as-manchester-city-go-third-after-dramatic-late-win-over-aston-villa/">will be of little consolation</a> to City after a disastrous winter slump put paid to their Premier League title ambitions. Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has no such qualms, and would welcome delivering silverware to the City Ground. <b>Prediction: Forest 2 Man City 0</b>