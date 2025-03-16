'Lack of respect': Real Madrid hit out at La Liga after win over Villarreal

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists his team will not play another football game after fewer than 72 hours of rest. Los Blancos beat Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night in the Champions League on penalties and then earned a 2-1 win at Villarreal on Saturday. "I think today is the last time we will play a game before 72 hours (of rest)," Ancelotti told reporters. "We will never play another game (without) 72 hours of rest. "We asked La Liga twice to change the time of the game and they did not do anything, this is the last time." World football governing body Fifa recommends at least 72 hours between matches in order to protect the health of the players. Ancelotti has regularly complained about the packed football calendar, with Madrid one of the clubs who will also be involved at the expanded Club World Cup this summer in the United States. "I am very proud of this team," added Ancelotti. "It was a potential banana skin, above all for what has happened, the (few) hours of rest, and the strength of the opponent." Villarreal started strongly and Thibaut Courtois got down well to his right to tip Ayoze Perez's shot around the post. From the resulting corner Villarreal took the lead, with the ball rebounding to Juan Foyth, who smashed home from close range. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/" target="_blank">Ancelotti's side</a> hit back quickly, with Kylian Mbappe levelling after 17 minutes. Brahim Diaz's attempted lob was saved by Diego Conde, but the French striker dispatched the rebound with minimal fuss. Soon Mbappe had his second, helping to spread the ball to the right and then finishing with aplomb after Lucas Vazquez found him in the middle of the box. It was Mbappe's 20th league goal of the season, putting him one behind the top scorer, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski. Content with their lead Madrid soaked up Villarreal pressure in the rest of the first half, with Courtois saving well from Nicolas Pepe. Villarreal coach Marcelino Garcia Toral sent on Thierno Barry for Pepe at the break, as the Yellow Submarine looked to avoid a first home defeat in La Liga by Madrid since 2017. Foyth might have levelled early in the second half but volleyed over the bar when well placed. "Everyone saw <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/13/champions-league-diego-simone-casts-doubt-over-julian-alvarez-penalty-controversy-as-real-madrid-advance/" target="_blank">the game against Atletico</a>, 120 minutes, a very intense match, it's hard to play after two days... but we have to respect the club badge and fight until the end, and we did that today and we were able to win," Mbappe told Real Madrid TV. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said the scheduling of the game was disrespectful to Madrid. "We don't want to look for excuses, I'm happy to say we did not lose or draw because of the tiredness, but it's not normal playing (at this time) today," said Courtois. "I know La Liga don't like to put (the three biggest teams) on the same day, but sometimes it's what you have to do... it was a lack of respect to the team and our players, because we could have left here with someone injured."