Real Sociedad v Man United: Clubs look to put domestic woes behind them as attention turns to Europa League

Real Sociedad and Manchester United will be out to put their domestic struggles behind them when they clash in the last 16 of the Europa League. The Basque side host Ruben Amorim's tormented Red Devils in San Sebastian on Thursday before the second leg at Old Trafford next week. Both have been in woeful in their respective leagues, with Real Sociedad on the receiving end of a 4-0 thumping at La Liga leaders Barcelona on Sunday while United's poor Premier League form was compounded by a fifth-round <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/03/ruben-amorim-hits-back-at-wayne-rooneys-naive-comments-that-man-uniteds-goal-is-to-win-the-premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/03/ruben-amorim-hits-back-at-wayne-rooneys-naive-comments-that-man-uniteds-goal-is-to-win-the-premier-league/">FA Cup exit to Fulham on penalties</a>. Several first-team regulars were absent for Sunday's mauling in Catalunya and Real Sociedad played the majority of the match with 10 men following a 17th-minute red card for Aritz Elustondo. "It's in the past now and we have to prepare as best as we can for the game on Thursday," said coach Imanol Alguacil. Sitting ninth in La Liga the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/">Europa League</a> represents their best hope of silverware this season, as is also the case for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/">United</a>, who languish 14th in the Premier League. La Real are also in the Copa del Rey semi-finals but a 1-0 home defeat by Real Madrid in the first leg leaves them in a tough spot before the return in April. With the Europa League final taking place at the home of their bitter rivals Athletic Bilbao, Alguacil's side have all the stimulus they need. "It motivates Athletic for sure, and us too," said club spokesman Xabi Prieto at the group stage draw in August. Luka Sucic and Spain's Euro 2024 final hero Mikel Oyarzabal should return after knocks to face United. Live-wire winger Takefusa Kubo missed the defeat at Barcelona through suspension and will be fresh for Thursday's clash. Alguacil said he made tactical decisions during the Barcelona game with the Thursday's Europa League tie in mind, including taking off key midfielder Martin Zubimendi at half time, as he was suffering some discomfort. "I thought about minimising the risks and about Thursday's game, knowing that it was very difficult to get anything positive [against Barca]," explained Alguacil. Real Sociedad failed to take a single shot to Barca's 33 as they conserved energy by sitting deep, with the United match the priority. In stark contrast to their domestic woes, United are unbeaten in the Europa League this season but the visit to the Reale Arena is arguably their toughest test in the competition yet. On top of United's poor form, with two wins in their last six games, under-pressure coach <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/">Amorim</a> has a spate of injury worries to contend with. Exciting teenage striker Chido Obi is also ineligible for the Europa League, with the low-on-confidence Rasmus Hojlund set to start despite not scoring in his past 18 matches. "It's going to be a tough one, a Spanish team that plays brilliant football, very, very good players up front, very [high] quality coming out from the back," said United playmaker Bruno Fernandes. "We need to be fresh to run again because they will make us run, and then when we have the ball, we have to make them run, too." Winning the Europa League represents United's best pathway to securing European football for next season. Defeat would rack up the tension ahead of a planned protest on Sunday against the Glazer family, who are still the club's majority owners. "The club is slowly dying before our eyes, on and off the pitch, and the blame lies squarely at the current ownership model," said Steve Crompton, a spokesman for fan group The 1958. "The club is facing financial armageddon. Debt is the road to ruin. "Sir Matt Busby would be turning in his grave at the current plight of one of the world's greatest football institutions which is being brought to its knees and in many ways becoming a laughing stock."