Renan Lodi of Al Hilal during the AFC Champions League win over Al Ain at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain on October 21, 2024. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Renan Lodi of Al Hilal during the AFC Champions League win over Al Ain at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain on October 21, 2024. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

Football

Al Hilal eye AFC Champions League comforts after suffering first defeat of the season

A 3-2 setback against Al Khaleej was club's first defeat in Saudi Pro League since May 2023

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

November 26, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today