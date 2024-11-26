Al Hilal eye AFC Champions League comforts after suffering first defeat of the season

Al Hilal will look to cement their place as the top team in the western zone of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/afc-champions-league/" target="_blank">AFC Champions League Elite</a> after suffering a first defeat in their domestic league in 46 matches at the weekend. A brace from Abdullah Al Salam and a late tap-in from veteran Fabio Martins secured a famous victory for Al Khaleej at the expense of defending champions <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-hilal/" target="_blank">Al Hilal</a> at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday, inflicting a first defeat on the Saudi Pro League giants since May 2023. The result was made all the worse as Al Ittihad's win over bottom side Al Fateh saw the Jeddah club leapfrog Hilal into top spot in the SPL table. “We knew that the victories would not continue because this is football,” said Hilal forward Marcos Leonardo. “We have to work and achieve victory in the next match in the AFC Champions League Elite.” While Jorge Jesus' side suffered a setback domestically, in Asia they have looked unbeatable. Hilal are top of Group B having taken maximum points from their four games, including a thrilling 5-4 win over reigning Asian champions Al Ain in October and a 3-0 win over Esteghlal last time out. They travel to Qatar to take on 2011 Asian champions Al Sadd on Tuesday night (8pm UAE) knowing victory will guarantee them a place in the last 16. Hilal can call on top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has netted four times in Asia already this season, but will be without the injured Neymar. The Brazilian is only eligible to play in Asian competitions but the 32-year-old forward <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/07/neymar-injury-update-al-hilal-confirm-brazil-star-has-hamstring-tear-and-could-be-out-for-up-to-six-weeks/" target="_blank">is still recovering</a> from the hamstring injury sustained against Esteghlal of Iran earlier in November. UAE champions Al Wasl are also on the road on Tuesday as they make the trip to Iraq to face Al Shorta (8pm). Wasl are in fifth place in the table having collected seven points from their four matches. Coach Milos Milojevic will look to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/20/late-night-mcdonalds-after-big-win-over-qatar-fabio-de-lima-and-uae-celebrate-revival-of-world-cup-hopes/" target="_blank">talisman Fabio De Lima</a>, fresh from his star turn in the UAE's rout of Qatar in last week's World Cup qualifier in which he bagged four of the national team's five goals, to carry that form into the Champions League as Wasl chase a place in the last 16. The new format of the AFC Champions League sees 24 teams divided into two groups of 12 with eight from each progressing to the knockout rounds after playing eight matches.