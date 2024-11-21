Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is in awe of Lamine Yamal's ability but said the challenge is to maintain his level for years to come. Getty Images
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is in awe of Lamine Yamal's ability but said the challenge is to maintain his level for years to come. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Robert Lewandowski on the 'amazing' Lamine Yamal and almost joining Manchester United

Barcelona's star striker spoke to Rio Ferdinand about how he almost moved to Old Trafford after a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

November 21, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today