Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo cools off during a break in play in the AFC Champions League Elite match against Iran's Esteghlal at Rashid Stadium, Dubai, on October 22, 2024. All photos Chris Whiteoak / The National

Al Nassr v Esteghlal: Cristiano Ronaldo hails 'important' win in AFC Champions League Elite

Laporte header secures all three points against Esteghlal in Dubai while Isaac Success nets winner in Al Wasl road victory at Al Gharafa

Steve Luckings
October 23, 2024

