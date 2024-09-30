Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: Angel Correa strikes late as fan trouble mars 1-1 draw

Atletico Madrid faced an agonising VAR check before Angel Correa's 95th-minute goal was confirmed to snatch a precious point against city rivals <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/real-madrid/" target="_blank">Real Madrid</a> on Sunday. The Argentine forward faced a nervous wait to check he was onside but replays showed he had timed his run perfectly to grab the goal that earned <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/atletico-madrid/" target="_blank">Atletico</a> a 1-1 draw at their Metropolitano Stadium. Real Madrid, without injured star striker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kylian-mbappe/" target="_blank">Kylian Mbappe</a>, largely kept Atletico at arm's length on a spiky night in the Spanish capital, taking the lead through Eder Militao midway through the second half. The match was suspended for around 15 minutes soon afterwards when Atletico fans threw objects including lighters at Madrid players, and Rojiblancos midfielder Marcos Llorente was sent off at the death. "I think it was a correct decision from the referee, he had to stop the game ... and then it started again, it was correctly done," said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. Correa's late strike put Atletico third, while Real Madrid remained in second place three points behind leaders Barcelona, whose perfect start in La Liga was halted on Saturday in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/29/hansi-flick-takes-blame-as-barcelona-suffer-heavy-defeat-to-osasuna/" target="_blank">4-2 defeat at Osasuna</a>. "We were very close to winning but this can happen, the opponent is very strong," added Ancelotti. "I always think positively, not negatively, I think that we've gained a point on the leaders." Despite the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser, Madrid reached 40 consecutive league games without defeat, their last loss coming just over a year ago at Atletico. This time they were largely in the driving seat, with Ancelotti opting for veteran midfielder Luka Modric in place of Mbappe. The first half failed to set pulses racing although former Atletico goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saved well at his near post from Julian Alvarez, who drifted in with intent from the left. At the other end, Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde twice came close, with Jan Oblak first saving a long-range effort before he sent a free kick whistling past the post. The second half continued in the same vein until Madrid forged their way ahead through defender Militao in the 64th minute. Modric sent a free kick out to the left flank and Vinicius Junior's cross drifted all the way through to the back post, where Militao was waiting. The Brazilian hammered home with the aid a deflection off Llorente, which left Oblak with no chance. A few minutes later the match was temporarily suspended by the officials after Atletico fans threw lighters and other objects at Madrid stars, including Courtois. Diego Simeone, Atletico captain Koke and Jose Maria Gimenez went to try and calm the situation by talking to fans behind Madrid's goal. The referee sent the players into the dressing rooms for around 15 minutes before play eventually resumed. Oblak made a fine save from Vinicius' low drive and Edrick smashed wide as Madrid looked the more likely to score, until Correa's late intervention. The forward darted in behind Antonio Rudiger and bundled home to level deep in second-half injury time. Llorente's ugly foul on Fran Garcia left Atletico to see out the final moments with 10 men, but they were able to claim their point. Atletico coach Simeone aimed thinly-veiled criticism at Courtois for celebrating Madrid's goal while looking at the supporters behind him. "You can celebrate a goal but not by looking at the fans, having a go, making gestures like that," Simeone told DAZN. "The fans don't just become angry by themselves, they become angry for a reason."