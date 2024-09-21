Bayern Munich hit five as Michael Olise is hailed as 'special talent' and Harry Kane breaks record

Bayern Munich maintained their perfect start to the Bundesliga season after Vincent Kompany's side thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 on Saturday. Michael Olise – a €60 million summer signing from Premier League side Crystal Palace – scored two and provided two assists while striker Harry Kane fired home one and set-up two others at Weserstadion. Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry completed the scoring as Bayern made it four Bundesliga wins from four games to top the table with the top-flight's only remaining 100 per cent record, having scored 16 goals and conceded just three along the way. And manager Kompany was full of praise for the 22-year-old Olise who won a silver medal with France during this summer's Paris Olympics. “He's a special talent. It's a luxury at Bayern to have so many good players. Michael did very well,” former Manchester City captain Kompany told reporters after the game. “His start at FC Bayern couldn't be much better. He has to keep going this way. I haven't got the feeling that he's a player who feels much pressure. He just enjoys football.” Musiala also lavished praise on Olise, calling him “a great player. “We understand each other very well, we talk a lot,” said Musiala. “The more games we play together, the more chemistry we'll have. He's got a lot of quality.” As for Kane, the England captain capped off a fine week <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/18/uefa-champions-league-endrick-and-kane-set-records-liverpool-win-at-ac-milan/" target="_blank">having netted four</a> during Bayern's remarkable 9-2 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb midweek by becoming the top-scoring English player in Bundesliga history. His 57th-minute strike took him to 41 goals for Bayern and above Jadon Sancho, who notched 41 times for Borussia Dortmund. It took him 118 matches across two spells at Dortmund to reach 40 Bundesliga goals, while Kane needed just 36. Tony Woodcock had held the record until last season for scoring 39 goals in 131 games for Cologne in the 1980s. Bayern took the lead on Saturday after Kane seized possession on the edge of the area and played the ball to Olise, who fired his shot past keeper Michael Zetterer. The French winger then wriggled his way into Bremen's penalty area in the 32nd minute and his cutback was turned home by Musiala before Olise teed-up Kane who slotted past Zetterer from the edge of the box. Olise grabbed his second of the afternoon three minutes later on the hour, side-footing home into the top corner before Gnabry wrapped up the scoring with a curling finish, as Bayern avenged a shock 1-0 defeat to Bremen when the sides last met in a league clash in January. “I'm very happy. It was important to prepare well for this tricky game,” said Kompany. “The boys did really well. For us the pressure is always there to win and play well. When it works out like today, it's good for us. The atmosphere was great. It was simply a good game for us.” Bayern face a sterner examination when they host champions Bayer Leverkusen next Saturday. But Kane insisted there will be no big change of tactics against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/22/atalanta-v-bayer-leverkusen-xabi-alonsos-side-close-in-on-invincible-treble/" target="_blank">Xabi Alonso's double winners</a>, who went through the Bundesliga unbeaten last term and finished 18 points ahead of the Bavarians. “We're Bayern and we don't change our game for the opponent. Of course it's a difficult test, Leverkusen have been doing really well but we'll go with the same mentality and attitude,” Kane told Sky Sport. “Home game during Oktoberfest, it should be a great game.” Asked if his team would visit Munich's famed beer festival, as they often do, Kompany added: “We've got to respect every game, and it was important today that we won this game. “The players are, of course, allowed to be happy and satisfied and then tomorrow is tradition. We have to respect tradition as well. “We're going to go to Oktoberfest and we've got to have a bit of fun as well and then as of Monday, it'll all be about Leverkusen, the preparation for this game.”