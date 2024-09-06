Steven Bergwijn has made 35 appearances for the Netherlands national team. Reuters
Steven Bergwijn has made 35 appearances for the Netherlands national team. Reuters

Sport

Football

Steven Bergwijn slams Ronald Koeman over criticism of move to Saudi Arabia

Dutch forward completed a deadline-day move from Ajax to Al Ittihad earlier this week

The National

September 06, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal