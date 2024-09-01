Premier League: Isak earns Newcastle smash and grab win over Spurs, Chelsea held by Palace

Alexander Isak's late finish earned Newcastle United a 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/19/ange-postecoglou-targets-consistency-at-tottenham-ahead-of-opener-against-leicester/" target="_blank">Ange Postecoglou's side </a>were made to pay for wastefulness in front of goal at St James' Park on Sunday. After a difficult transfer window where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/17/newcastle-united-salaries-2024-25-premier-league/" target="_blank">Newcastle</a> failed to make the squad improvements that Eddie Howe wanted, the Magpies manager would have been desperate for a reaction from his players. And all looked well in the 37th-minute lead when Harvey Barnes superbly finished an excellent cross from Lloyd Kelly – a free transfer summer signing from Bournemouth – to put the home side ahead. But the introduction of Brennan Johnson at the break gave Spurs a much-needed attacking outlet with the right-winger tormenting Newcastle's defence throughout the second half. It was Johnson's shot across the face of goal, that was smashed into his own net by defender Dan Burn in the 56th minute, after Pedro Porro's cross had been deflected on to the crossbar moments earlier. The likes of James Maddison and Johnson had opportunities to score as Spurs piled on the pressure, only for Newcastle to grab the winner firmly against the run of play. Brazilian midfielder Joelinton started the move with a smart turn and ball to release substitute Jacob Murphy who ran at the defence before unselfishly passing across the box for Isak to tap home. In another boost for the Magpies, Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali made his first Premier League appearance since October after serving a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/10/26/newcastle-midfielder-sandro-tonali-hit-with-10-month-ban-over-betting-scandal/" target="_blank">10-month ban for breaching betting regulations</a>. "Story of our season so far really," admitted Postecoglou, whose team have four points from three games. "We played well and controlled the game for the most part. They were a threat in transition but we still had enough chances to win the game comfortably. "I thought we were handling the transitions. The goal we conceded in the second half was sloppy and we lost focus. The game should have been put to bed a lot longer before that." As for Newcastle, it has been a good week on the pitch after a tough one off it. They secured a penalty shoot-out win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and followed that up with three points four days later, leaving them with seven points out of a possible nine so far. "We wanted to be dangerous on the counter-attack" said last season's top-scorer Isak. "It wasn't the most beautiful game from our side but we defended really well and scored two so that's good. "You always have to be concentrated. It's easy to get frustrated. It was a tough game and tough for me – I wasn't at my sharpest. Jacob Murphy had a great assist, very selfless, so it was just being in the right place." Meanwhile, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace as Eberechi Eze’s excellent second-half strike earned Oliver Glasner’s side their first point of the season at Stamford Bridge. Fresh from scraping through their Conference League qualifier despite defeat to Servette on Thursday, Enzo Maresca saw his team dominate Palace in the first half as he sought back-to-back league wins. There appeared to be a smooth path to victory when Nicolas Jackson tucked away Cole Palmer’s pass midway through the first half to hand the hosts the lead their football warranted. Chances to add to their tally came and went and so it was against the run of play when Eze delicately curled Palace level early in the second period, placing the ball out of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s reach to stun home fans in west London. "We completely deserved to win the game," insisted Chelsea manager Maresca, whose team have four points from three games. "We had many, many chances. The most important thing was the performance and the performance was there. We conceded just two shots today. "We didn't take the three points but playing the way we did today, I think we will win games."