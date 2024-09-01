Sport

Football

Premier League: Isak earns Newcastle smash and grab win over Spurs, Chelsea held by Palace

Magpies seal 2-1 victory on Tyneside while London derby honours are shared at Stamford Bridge

The National

September 01, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      Abtal