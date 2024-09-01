ARSENAL RATINGS: Hardly troubled in first-half but then could only parry Minteh shot straight to Pedro who levelled just before hour mark. Saved shot from Ayari with legs with score at 1-1. EPA
David Raya 7/10
ARSENAL RATINGS: Hardly troubled in first-half but then could only parry Minteh shot straight to Pedro who levelled just before hour mark. Saved shot from Ayari with legs with score at 1-1. EPA

Sport

Football

Arsenal v Brighton player ratings: Rice 5, Havertz 8; Hinshelwood 5, Pedro 7

Gunners and Seagulls share spoils in 1-1 Premier League draw

Gareth Cox

September 01, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal