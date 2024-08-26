Sven-Goran Eriksson, England's first foreign manager, dies aged 76

Eriksson before the Uefa Cup final victory against Hamburg during his spell as Gothenburg manager in 1982.
England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who died on August 26 aged 76, talks with captain David Beckham during a training session in 2004. Getty Images
Eriksson meets Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the England training ground at Bisham Abbey in Berkshire in the run-up to the 2002 World Cup. Reuters
Eriksson with the 'Scudetto' in 2000 after winning Serie A with Lazio. He also won the Uefa Cup Winners Cup with the club in 1999, the Uefa Super Cup in '99, the Coppa Italia in 1998 and 2000, and the Supercoppa in '98 and 2000. Allsport
Eriksson acknowledges Lazio fans alongside the trophies he won as manager of the club, from 1998-2000, at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, in May 2024. Getty Images
Eriksson leads a Liverpool Legends XI v Ajax Legends at Anfield, Liverpool, in March 2024. Reuters
Eriksson takes the applause of Lazio supporters before the derby against Roma at Stadio Olimpico in March 2023. Getty Images
Eriksson leads a training session as head coach of Shanghai SIPG in Melbourne, Australia in 2016. Getty Images
Lazio coach Eriksson is thrown up into the air by his team during the official party to celebrate winning Italy's Serie A in May 2000. ML/ME
Eriksson directs his Lazio team during a Champions League game against Sparta Prague. Allsport
Leicester City manager Eriksson greets Robbie Savage in 2011. Getty Images
Eriksson waves to fans after joining Notts County FC as director of football in 2009. Reuters
Eriksson managed Manchester City from 2007-08. Getty Images
Eriksson as England manager during a 2006 World Cup quailfier against Poland in 2004. Getty Images
Eriksson talks with Michael Owen during England's Euro 2004 quarter-final against Portugal. Getty Images
Eriksson won the Coppa Italia with Sampdoria in 1994. Allsport
Eriksson managed Benfica from 1982 to '84, winning the Primeira Liga twice and reaching the Uefa Cup final in 1983. He returned to the club in 1989 and won the league title in 1991 and took them to the European Cup final in 1990. Empics
