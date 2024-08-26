Premier League takeaways: Madueke has day to remember, Salah on target again, Everton woes

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha reacts after scoring a goal that was later disallowed for offside. Action Images
Noni Madueke of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal to complete his hat-trick in the 6-2 Premier League victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on August 25, 2024. Getty Images
Joao Felix of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's sixth goal with teammates Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto. Getty Images
Chelsea's Joao Felix scores his sides sixth goal. PA
Noni Madueke of Chelsea scores his team's fifth goal. Getty Images
Noni Madueke of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal. Getty Images
Chelsea's Noni Madueke scores their fourth goal. Action Images
Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates. Action Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates scoring their second goal. Action Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen scores their second. Reuters
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez. Getty Images
Chelsea's Cole Palmer scores his sides second goal. PA
Mattheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores his team's first goal. Getty Images
Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson scores their first goal. Reuters
Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates after Nicolas Jackson scored their opener. Reuters
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha scores a goal that was later ruled out. Action Images
