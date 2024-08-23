Premier League talking points: Hurricane Haaland, Dyche disaster, sizzling-hot Havertz

As the half-time whistle blew in their first Premier League match in 22 years, all was well in the world for Ipswich Town. Kieran McKenna's side had more than held their own against the might of Liverpool as the two teams headed for the dressing room with the score at 0-0. But the realities and ruthlessness of the Premier League quickly hit home after the break as the Hatters struggled to get out of their own half with goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/17/mohamed-salah-breaks-record-as-liverpool-begin-arne-slot-era-with-win-at-ipswich/" target="_blank">earning Liverpool a 2-0 win</a>. “The first half was something to be really pleased about and a real good base for us to build on,” insisted McKenna after the match. But after facing the firepower of Salah and Co last week, it's champions Manchester City and a certain Norwegian super striker next up at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Erling Haaland scored his 91st goal for City in only his 100th appearance in their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/19/pep-guardiola-managing-manchester-city-an-honour/" target="_blank">2-0 victory at Chelsea</a> last week as they look to make it a record-extending fifth title in a row this season. “These are the numbers of [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo,” said manager Pep Guardiola of a player who already has six Premier League hat-tricks to his name. “They controlled the last decade and … in terms of numbers, it is that level.” There seems no light at the end of the tunnel for hapless Everton manager Sean Dyche who saw his side brushed aside 3-0 by Brighton at home last week, a result that strongly suggests the Merseysiders are set for another relegation battle. Last season, Dyche managed to guide his team to safety despite being docked eight points for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/11/17/everton-vow-to-appeal-after-being-hit-with-10-point-deduction/" target="_blank">breaching Premier League financial rules</a> and owner Farhad Moshiri desperately trying to sell a club whose latest accounts in March showed debts of more than £330m. The exits of defender Ben Godfrey and midfielder Onana during the summer were offset by the arrival of exciting attackers Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom, giving fans some hope that their final season at Goodison Park before moving to a new ground on Bramley-Moore Dock might not be one of misery. But the battering by Brighton – which saw veteran full-back Ashley Young sent off and the team jeered off the pitch – suggested that Everton's opening campaign in their new home might be involve playing in the second tier for the first time since 1954. And, ahead of a tricky away day at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, Dyche admitted his problems are only increasing: “We are down to around 14 recognised first-team players at the minute; that is not perfect.” While the experienced Dyche was feeling the pain of another stinging defeat, the Premier League's youngest ever manager enjoyed a sparkling start to his Seagulls reign. Fabian Hurzeler, 31, is seven years younger than James Milner who started against Everton in what is a record 23rd Premier League campaign for the former Liverpool and Manchester City utility player. And the German says it “would be silly” if he did not try to learn from players such Milner and 33-year-old Danny Welbeck in what is his first season coaching outside Germany. “They have experienced more things on the pitch than me, so I can learn from listening to their opinions,” said Hurzeler ahead of his first home game in charge against Manchester United on Saturday. And it seems that the new man – who follows in the footsteps of two successful Brighton managers in Graham Potter and Roberto de Zerbi – has already made a big impression on his players. “He's been brilliant and very authoritative,” said Milner. “He hasn't ripped up what we did before. He recognises there was a lot of good already. He just wants to add to it.” While Manchester City are attempting to make it five titles in a row, Arsenal are hoping to spoil the party and bring an end to their own run of two successive second-place finishes. Mikel Arteta's side <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/17/premier-league-wins-for-arsenal-and-newcastle-while-brighton-hammer-10-man-everton/" target="_blank">eased past Wolves 2-0</a> in their opening game which saw two of the stars of last season – Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka – providing a goal and an assist each. While Saka looks to maintain his record of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/20/premier-league-takeaways-same-old-salah-saka-has-touch-of-messi-sterlings-statement/" target="_blank">improving his scoring tally every year since turning pro</a>, Havertz's form leading the line suggests Arteta does not need to enter the transfer market for a new striker. The German struggled at former club Chelsea and at the start of his spell in North London before finding his feet, finishing last season with 13 Premier League goals and seven assists. And he heads into Saturday's match against Aston Villa already looking in fine form. “He’s gained the confidence and the respect of everybody in the way he handles certain situations and in the way he’s performing,” said Arteta last week. When Joao Felix <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/08/21/chelsea-revolving-door-still-spinning-as-felix-returns-and-gallagher-signs-for-atletico/" target="_blank">completed his return to Chelsea</a> this week, for a reported fee of £44 million, the Portuguese attacker became the 36th signing made by Chelsea since the Todd Boehly and the Clearlake consortium <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/05/30/todd-boehly-100-per-cent-in-after-completing-chelsea-takeover/" target="_blank">bought the club from Roman Abramovich</a> in 2022. The turnover of players – and coaching staff – during that time has been truly staggering with more than £1 billion spent on new players, according to Transfermarkt, with a net spend of £670m. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are the only survivors from Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad that beat Manchester City in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/thomas-tuchel-masterminds-chelsea-victory-in-champions-league-final-1.1231870" target="_blank">the 2021 Champions League final</a>. Neither player featured when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/18/kovacic-hits-late-strike-to-seal-man-citys-win-against-his-old-club-chelsea/" target="_blank">the two teams met again last weekend</a>. New manager Enzo Maresca – the fifth coach of the Boehly-Clearlake era after Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard (interim) and Maurcio Pochettino – is now left with a squad of 40-pus players, included a 15-strong band of unwanted brothers left training away from the first team that includes Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Raheem Sterling. “If they are looking for minutes, then it is better if they leave,” said Maresca about those not in his plans and the Italian – whose team take on Wolves at Molineux on Sunday. He will be hoping many find new homes before the transfer window closes on August 30, especially considering the threat of falling foul of the top- flight's strict profit and sustainability rules.