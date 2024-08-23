Sport

Football

Premier League talking points: Hurricane Haaland, Dyche disaster, sizzling-hot Havertz

We pick out the big issues ahead of this weekend's English top-flight fixtures

Gareth Cox

23 August, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal