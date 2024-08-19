Pep Guardiola: Managing Manchester City an 'honour'

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pep-guardiola/" target="_blank">Pep Guardiola</a> has described being Manchester City manager as an "honour and a privilege" after seeing his side begin their quest for an unprecedented fifth successive Premier League title with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/18/kovacic-hits-late-strike-to-seal-man-citys-win-against-his-old-club-chelsea/" target="_blank">2-0 win over Chelsea</a>. City were without a string of first-team regulars including midfielder Rodri and defender Kyle Walker but still had too much firepower for Chelsea, taking all three points at Stamford Bridge courtesy of goals from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/erling-haaland/" target="_blank">Erling Haaland</a> and Mateo Kovacic. There has been much talk over the summer that this season will be Guardiola's final season in charge at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-city/" target="_blank">City</a>, with the Spaniard now into the final year of his contract. Some of it has been fueled by the Spaniard himself, who hinted on the final day of last season, as City clinched the title from Arsenal by two points, that his time in charge at the Etihad Stadium was closing in. Whether this does prove to be his final season at City - Guardiola took charge at the club in 2016 - it is clear that the manager will always hold the club in high regard. “What a privilege and honour to be the manager of this group of players at this club, because after what we achieved,” he said. “The good news is the first three points. The bad news is we have 70 games ahead of us. That’s why the best way is to be calm, relaxed, and enjoy the moment of course.” It was a chastening start to life at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/chelsea-fc/" target="_blank">Chelsea</a> for new head coach Enzo Maresca who saw his team struggle to create chances in his first match in charge. There was controversy before kick off when representatives of Raheem Sterling, left out of the matchday squad, issued a statement calling for “clarity” on the 29-year-old forward’s future at the club, with Maresca later seeming to confirm there is a chance the player could leave. Maresca was asked to clarify the club’s position on the absent Sterling, responding: “The only thing I can say it has been a technical decision. In the next days we will see it and clarify the situation. “All the players in this moment, they are Chelsea players. If they are going be Chelsea players, we are going to try and use them. “I want Raheem Sterling, but I want all the players we have and there is no space for all of them. So for some of them, they have to leave.” City went in front after 18 minutes. Bernardo Silva got the faintest touch to help a square pass from Jeremy Doku into the feet of Haaland, a sufficient intervention to divert the ball to the feet of the striker who shrugged off Marc Cucurella to score. Nicolas Jackson had Chelsea’s best chance to steal a point on Maresca’s Stamford Bridge bow, flicking out a leg to turn Romeo Lavia’s header goalwards only to be thwarted by the reflexes of Ederson in City’s goal. Former Chelsea midfielder Kovacic, who in happier times for home fans was a Champions League winner with the club in 2021, lashed in the visitors’ second goal six minutes from time. However, Guardiola’s praise was reserved for Haaland after he scored on his landmark 100th City appearance. It was the Norwegian's 91st goal for the club. “I have a feeling he feels better than he did last season at this stage,” said Guardiola. “I felt last season he was tired. He feels good. The goal was magnificent. “He has the numbers of [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In terms of numbers, he’s at that level. To score in 100 games 91 goals in the Premier League is unbelievable.” It was also the first time since February 2022 that City had won an away game in the league without injured midfielder Rodri. “It’s important to win without him,” said Guardiola. “When someone said City cannot do it without him, we break all the opinions. “But wishing him back as quick as possible. In the meantime, it’s a question of surviving this period.” Next up for City is the visit of promoted Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Chelsea play Swiss side Servette in the first of two legs in the Europa Conference League play-offs on Thursday before taking on Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.