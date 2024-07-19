Hugo Lloris said the song sung by Argentina players following their Copa America triumph was an 'attack on French people'. PA
Hugo Lloris said the song sung by Argentina players following their Copa America triumph was an 'attack on French people'. PA

Sport

Football

Hugo Lloris: Euphoria 'no excuse' for Argentina's racist chants

Former French captain says Argentina 'are an example for others, especially the kids'

author image
The National

19 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Hugo Lloris: Euphoria 'no excuse' for Argentina's racist chants

What's in the next England manager's in-tray?

Fernandez apologises after 'racist' chants aimed at France players

Mbappe completes move to Real Madrid

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Morocco’s Ines Laklalech on her meteoric rise in professional golf

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal