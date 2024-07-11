Echoes of '66 as Watkins makes case to replace Kane for Euro 2024 final against Spain

Sport
Football
11 July, 2024
Echoes of '66 as Watkins makes case to start Euro 2024 final
Netherlands v England ratings: Simons 8, Gakpo 6; Foden 8, Kane 6
Netherlands v England: Watkins sends Three Lions into Euro 2024 final
Lamine Yamal, the Spanish 'genius' who keeps rewriting history
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
