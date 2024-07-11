England's Ollie Watkins, right, scores his side's decisive second goal against Netherlands. AP
England's Ollie Watkins, right, scores his side's decisive second goal against Netherlands. AP

Sport

Football

Echoes of '66 as Watkins makes case to replace Kane for Euro 2024 final against Spain

England substitute made instant impact after replacing veteran Kane against Netherlands, scoring the winner and increasing calls for him to start against Spain

author image
Steve Luckings
Abu Dhabi

11 July, 2024

