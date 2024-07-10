Netherlands v England player ratings: Simons 8, Gakpo 6; Foden 8, Kane 6

NETHERLANDS RATINGS: No chance with Kane penalty or Watkins winner which were both struck right in corner. Nutmegged by Foden shot but rescued by Dumfries goalline clearance. AFP
Denzel Dumfries 7/10
Ruled to have fouled Kane after VAR review, penalty and yellow card awarded, England captain scores. Stopped Foden shot on line. Hit bar with header. All in first 30 minutes. AFP
Stefan de Vrij 7/10
Helped stifle Kane and Bellingham’s threat but fell short at death when he allowed substitute Watkins just enough time and space to fire home last-gasp winner. PA
Virgil van Dijk 8/10
Up and down tournament for captain but certainly at dominating best here. Denied second-half goal when half-volley saved well by Pickford. Booked for dissent. EPA
Nathan Ake 7/10
Latest left-back to find life tough up against an in-form Saka at Euros but, like rest of teammates, better in second-half performance than first. AFP
Tijjani Reijnders 6/10
Helped Dutch dominate midfield in quarter-final win over Turkey, left chasing England shadows at times, particularly the impressive Mainoo and Foden in the first half. Better after break. EPA
Jerdy Schouten 8/10
Calm and composed in possession, helped Dutch turn first-half struggles into second-half improvement, restricting England’s threat and getting grip on middle of park. PA
Xavi Simons 8/10
Smashed side into a seventh-minute lead with rocket finish after stealing possession off Rice. Lovely out-swinging corner headed against bar by Dumfries. EPA
Donyell Malen 6/10
Replaced Bergwijn in starting XI and while there were flashes of his pace, England dominated first half and Dutch attacking threat was kept to minimum. Hooked at break. AP
Memphis Depay 5/10
Attacker had made very little impact before going down with what looked like hamstring problem and his game was over after 35 minutes. AFP
Cody Gakpo 6/10
One of the players of tournament so far barely given a kick in opening 45 minutes even after positional switch following Depay’s injury. A bit more involved second half but one sniff of goal was brillShow more
Joey Veerman 7/10
NETHERLANDS SUBS: (On for Depay 35’) Midfielder on for injured attacker as Dutch looked to bolster middle of park which England were dominating. Whipped in free-kick almost resulted in Van Dijk scorin
Wout Weghorst 7/10
(On for Malen 46’) Usual go-to for manager Koeman but the goal never arrived from the big striker who gave Dutch much-need outlet up front. AP
Joshua Zirkzee N/A
(On for Dumfries 90+3’) Getty Images
Brian Brobbey N/A
(On for Simons 90+3’) AP
Jordan Pickford 7/10
ENGLAND RATINGS. Couldn’t stop Simons’ stunning opener – though he did get a touch - but he did stop a 66th-minute Van Dijk effort. Dumfries also hit the crossbar, but England prevailed again. AFP
Kyle Walker 7/10
Much better than in previous matches. Quick to make a key tackle and take the ball off Gakpo who would have been through on goal. AFP
John Stones 7/10
Organised his defence on night when he had battle with Weghorst when big striker was brought on at half-time.
Marc Guehi 6/10
Steady and solid alongside Stones – as he was in the early games in the tournament – though his distribution could be skewed from the left. AFP
Kieran Trippier 5/10
Excellent early cross to Rice during a first half when England had near total control, but the England player who struggled the most. Booked. Off at half time. Getty Images
Declan Rice 6/10
Lost possession which led to Netherlands' stunning opener. Then didn’t connect with a Trippier cross as well as he could not long after. Steadier thereafter. Dropped to pitch in delight at end. AP
Kobbie Mainoo 7/10
So comfortable. Set up Foden for his first half run at goal – the pair continually combined. Defied his age – he’s England’s youngest ever semi-finalist - as he moved forward to shoot himself as the DShow more
Bukayo Saka 7/10
Set up Kane on 14th minute and one of England’s best players in an absorbing first half. Thought he’d scored the winner, but offside. Harder for him against Ake in the second half. Booked. EPA
Jude Bellingham 5/10
Not England’s best player and has underwhelmed in the tournament. Ran the ball out of danger after 94 minutes. Booked as England reached a first ever final outside their own country. Getty Images
Phil Foden 8/10
Stunning speed and movement of his feet to almost score after putting ball through goalkeeper’s legs. Beautiful turn before he shot and hit the post. Less effective in the second half, but he ran his Show more
Harry Kane 6/10
Fired over after quarter-of-an-hour. That effort earned a controversial penalty which he placed low and hard into the corner. EPA
Luke Shaw 7/10
ENGLAND SUBS: On at half-time and isn’t 100 per cent fit, but hit a sublime, fast, accurate cross in front of the box in 88th minute. Likely starter in final. EPA
Cole Palmer 7/10
(On for Foden 80’) Made his mark by playing pass to Watkins for winning goal. EPA
Ollie Watkins 8/10
The first touch, swivel and shot from the tightest angle. The perfect finish across the goal and beyond the goalkeeper. An inspired substitute as resilient England scored late on yet again. AFP
Ezri Konsa N/A
(On for Saka 90+3’) Getty Images
Conor Gallagher N/A
(On for Mainoo 90+3’) Getty Images
