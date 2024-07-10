Bart Verbruggen 7/10
NETHERLANDS RATINGS: No chance with Kane penalty or Watkins winner which were both struck right in corner. Nutmegged by Foden shot but rescued by Dumfries goalline clearance. AFP

Sport

Football

Netherlands v England player ratings: Simons 8, Gakpo 6; Foden 8, Kane 6

Three Lions will take on Spain in Sunday's final after 2-1 victory in Dortmund

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Netherlands v England ratings: Simons 8, Gakpo 6; Foden 8, Kane 6

Netherlands v England: Watkins sends Three lions into Euro 2024 final

Lamine Yamal, the Spanish 'genius' who keeps rewriting history

Who is Lamine Yamal - Spain's teen sensation at Euro 2024?

Fire breaks out in Dubai's Business Bay

Abu Dhabi encourages Emirati youth to marry and strengthen families

PicturesAerial images of 1980s Dubai shows city on cusp of transformation

Today's cartoonShadi's take on US plane maker Boeing's woes

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

Aziz Rizk and his wife Caroline are trying to help raise funds for their nine-month-old son Jayden, who is suffering from SMA type 1, in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

‘This is our last hope’: Couple fly to UAE after life-saving donation fails to materialise