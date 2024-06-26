Euro 2024: Belgium scrape into last 16 as Ukraine suffer heartbreak exit

Belgium scraped into the last 16 of Euro 2024 after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine on Wednesday as all four teams in Group E finished with four points.

Romania took top spot ahead of Belgium after scoring more goals in the group following their 1-1 draw with Slovakia, who also go through as one of the four best third-placed sides. Romania's reward is going into the weaker half of the draw where they will play a third-placed team in Munich, with a full five days of rest before that game on Tuesday.

Belgium supporters reacted furiously at the final whistle in Stuttgart, with captain Kevin De Bruyne appearing to tell his teammates not to go over to acknowledge them as the whistles and jeers grew louder.

They will play France in the next round on Monday in Dusseldorf and have landed themselves on the tougher side of the draw which also features hosts Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Ukraine's brave run came to an agonising end as they became the first team since the tournament increased to 24 teams not to progress with four points. However, in stark contrast to Belgium's rebuke, the Ukrainians were still handed a hero's reception at the end by their band of supporters.

"A strong nation is one that remains united and supports each other at all times. Both in times of defeat and in times of victory," wrote Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram. "Today we thank the Ukrainian national football team. Despite the disappointing result, you fought for our country... Glory to Ukraine!"

Ukrainian fans unveiled a banner displaying the portrait of a 21-year-old soldier who died in battle last month, an image generated by artificial intelligence using the photos of 182 football fans also killed in combat.

Romania, Belgium and Slovakia through to the round of 16 👏#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/8cOMy5Fhce — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 26, 2024

"Peace has a price. Thousands of football fans have been killed in the war since February 2022," read an accompanying message, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started two years ago.

Romelu Lukaku, who had three goals ruled out by VAR in his team's first two games of the tournament, scuffed straight at Anatoliy Trubin when well placed after a slick through ball from De Bruyne.

Roman Yaremchuk tested Koen Casteels and he might have given his team the lead if Artem Dovbyk had found him in the area after getting the better of Arthur Theate.

Twice De Bruyne was unhappy with a laser being pointed at his face as he took free-kicks, nearly catching Trubin out at the near post on one occasion.

He had another curling attempt held shortly after Yaremchuk fizzed a pass across the Belgium area while trying to pick out Dovbyk.

Lukaku saw a weak shot smothered by Trubin, who then beat away a much firmer strike from Yannick Carrasco as Belgium chased the goal that would have clinched first place in the group.

Ruslan Malinovskyi's corner left Casteels frantically scooping the ball to safety at his near post as a nervy finish ensued, Ukraine desperately needing a goal that Belgium knew would spell disaster for them.

Johan Bakayoko curled wide for Belgium and Malinovskyi's piledriver was blocked by Timothy Castagne, with Georgiy Sudakov unable to find a way past Casteels in stoppage time as Ukraine's adventure came to an emotional conclusion.

"We knew today, we couldn't fail," said Belgium coach Tedesco after the match. "The message was clear, we wanted to play and try to win. The players tried everything. We can score earlier, we can score more, then many things are easier. I'm proud of my team because they did well at the end – if you concede one goal, you are out."

In the other game, Slovakia took a 24th minute lead when Ondrej Duda directed a powerful header down into the corner of the net.

Razvan Marin leveled in the 37th minute from a penalty awarded after a two-minute review to decide if Ianis Hagi was tripped inside the area.

Romania will now play in the knockout round for the first time since Euro 2000 when Hagi’s father, national soccer icon Gheorghe Hagi, was captain in the No 10 jersey now worn by his son.

"It's incredible, I hope this continues," said coach Edward Iordanescu. "I want to congratulate my players, we found a spirit. We came back today [from 1-0 down], once again, we never give up. We always play with heart, intelligence, balance and we gave everything to win the game."