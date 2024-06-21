Roman Yaremchuk's late winner helps Ukraine fight back against Slovakia in Euro 2024

Roman Yaremchuk helped Ukraine fight back and secure a 2-1 win over Slovakia in Group E at Euro 2024 on Friday, strengthening their hopes of advancing to the next stage.

Valencia striker Yaremchuk prodded home a neat pass from Ukraine's other goalscorer Mykola Shaparenko in the 80th minute to push his team level on three points with Slovakia and Romania, who face Belgium on Saturday.

Slovakia knew victory in Duesseldorf would take them through to the knockout stage with a game to spare and they went ahead on 17 minutes thanks to Ivan Schranz.

Ukraine came into this match firmly on the back foot after losing 3-0 to Romania in their previous game but dug deep and equalised through Shaparenko nine minutes after half-time.

Dynamo Kyiv's Shaparenko then turned provider for Yaremchuk to score the decisive goal for the war-torn nation.

Just as they did at Euro 2020, Slovakia had won their opening match in impressive fashion by stunning Belgium. Three years ago, however, they still ended up crashing out at the group stage.

They began against Ukraine determined to avoid a repeat and dominated the opening exchanges on a Duesseldorf pitch greased up pre-match rain.

4 – Ukraine’s win against Slovakia was the fourth instance of a team coming from behind to win a match at Euro 2024, already the same number of comeback victories as in the whole of Euro 2020. Comeback. #SVKUKR #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/uG56Qny6zS — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 21, 2024

Ukraine keeper Anatoliy Trubin, one of five changes to the team beaten by Romania, kept his side level with saves in quick succession to keep out a Lukas Haraslin shot and Schranz's close-range effort.

Slovakia were rewarded for their positive start in the 17th minute though when Haraslin's lobbed cross was headed in at the far post by Schranz for his second goal of the tournament, having also scored winner against Belgium.

With their tournament hopes hanging by a thread, Ukraine finally sprang to life.

Mykhailo Mudryk blasted one shot high over the bar, had a better effort blocked by Slovakia defender Peter Pekarik before right back Oleksandr Tymchyk thumped a low drive against the post with keeper Martin Dubravka beaten.

Dubravka then had to be alert to beat out a free kick by Oleksandr Zinchenko, although at the other end Slovakia threatened to double their lead on the counterattack with Haraslin's shot well saved by Trubin.

Ukraine began the second half positively and Artem Dovbyk, top scorer in La Liga last season, was unable to direct a Mudryk cross at goal.

FT: 🇸🇰 1-2 🇺🇦



For the first time since the opening game of EURO 2012 and only the second time in their history, Ukraine have won a EUROs game from a losing position. 🫡@bet365 | #EURO2024 | #Ad pic.twitter.com/0oRS7O4ut2 — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) June 21, 2024

Ukraine's mounting pressure paid off a minute later when an unmarked Shaparenko was picked out by Zinchenko's precise pass and he calmly sent a left-footed shot into the corner.

Slovakia looked content to hang on for a point but were fortunate when Mudryk struck the post with a shot from an acute angle with 15 minutes left.

Ukraine then dug deep and Yaremchuk was picked out by Shaparenko to send the war-ravaged nation into their final group game full of hope.

Ukraine manager Serhiy Rebrov was full of praise for the fight shown by his team.

"I'm very glad for the players. We did well but with some mistakes. Today we conceded a goal and reacted very good. It's very good emotions for our people in Ukraine who are really missing these emotions," Rebrov was quoted as saying by the BBC after the game.

"Most important today we showed spirit. In tournament football you can win or lose but it's very important how you do this. Today we tried to save the result, we deserved this win and we played with spirit."