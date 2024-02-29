FA Cup: Casemiro winner for Man United sets up quarter-final clash against Liverpool

Brazilian Casemiro struck late to send Manchester United into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as teenagers Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas inspired Liverpool to a 3-0 win over Southampton on Wednesday.

Chelsea overcame second-tier Leeds United 3-2 thanks to Conor Gallagher's 90th-minute winner, easing the pressure on coach Mauricio Pochettino, and Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 thanks to Mario Lemina's early goal.

United kept alive their last hope of lifting a trophy in a difficult season for the 12-time FA Cup winners when the 32-year-old Casemiro headed in a low bouncing free kick from Bruno Fernandes from close range.

Manager Erik ten Hag and his team held their breath through a lengthy VAR check for offside before the goal was confirmed to the delight of the United fans at the City Ground who are now anticipating a home quarter-final game against Liverpool.

The goal was reminiscent of Mark Robins' famous stooping header against Forest in 1989 which secured victory for United in a crucial FA Cup tie that helped save manager Alex Ferguson's job.

"It was an important game for us to win,"Unted goalkeeper Andre Onana told the BBC. "I'm happy. We worked hard and this was our reward. At Manchester United you must win. It was a difficult game against a good opponent."

The #EmiratesFACup charge continues for @ManUtd thanks to Casemiro's 89th-minute headed effort which ensured that a matchup with @LFC is on the horizon for the Red Devils 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cF4lKBbnjG — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 28, 2024

Danns delivers for Liverpool

Three days after Liverpool's young side beat Chelsea 1-0 to win the League Cup final, Danns struck twice with his first goals for the senior side and Koumas scored on his first-team debut.

Koumas, the 18-year-old son of former Wales international Jason Koumas, scored just before half time, receiving a superb pass from Bobby Clark before shooting into the bottom corner via a deflection off Jack Stephens.

The 18-year-old Danns netted his first in the 73rd minute when he dinked the ball over keeper Joe Lumley, and scored again 15 minutes later after pouncing on a loose ball.

With injuries to key players including Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fielded a young team against-second-tier Southampton.

Klopp's kids do it again! 🔥



A brace from Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas' opener sealed a 3-0 win for @LFC with both scorers celebrating their first goals in professional football in the process! 🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/BDBQc4k8nd — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 29, 2024

“We found a way into the game and the goal we scored was in a nearly perfect moment, it felt like a momentum change and then an exceptional finish from Lewis," Klopp said.

“We now had the momentum rather than Southampton and won a lot of high balls and scored, the play was special, the way we won the balls was special and something like that, as impossible as it seems, can happen.

“Maybe the people don’t forget it when the transfer window opens, don’t close the door [on young players] with 12 signings.”

Chelsea bounce back

For Chelsea, struggling in mid-table in the league, the FA Cup is their last realistic chance of silverware.

The Premier League side were shocked in the eighth minute when Leeds took the lead after a defensive mix-up playing out from a goal kick allowed Mateo Joseph to score his first senior goal for the visitors.

Chelsea replied with two goals from flowing moves in the 15th and 37th minutes and fine finishes by Senegal's Nicolas Jackson and Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk.

Leeds upped the intensity in the second half and were rewarded in the 59th minute as a free header from the unmarked Joseph flew past Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez.

Pochettino brought on Gallagher and Ben Chilwell as well as top scorer Cole Palmer in the second half and the move paid off.

With extra time looming, Gallagher latched on to a pass from Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez before shooting home to take Chelsea into the last eight.

A Leeds fan was taken to hospital after an incident in the stands at Stamford Bridge.

The supporter reportedly fell from the top tier after Leeds had opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

“Leeds United can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first half of tonight’s FA Cup game,” read a statement from the Championship club.

“The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services.”

The quarter-final draw sees Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United over the weekend of March 16, champions Manchester City host Newcastle United, Chelsea play Leicester City and Wolves take on Coventry City.