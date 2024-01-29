Palestine's run at Asian Cup comes to an end as Qatar advance

Palestine's inspiring run at the Asian Cup came to end with a 2-1 defeat to hosts and holders Qatar in the last 16 on Monday, having reached the knockout rounds for the first time.

That they reached this far in the tournament is an achievement in itself as some Palestinian players have lost loved ones in the ongoing war, while the team were forced to train and play matches overseas in the lead-up to the tournament.

On Monday, Palestine's Oday Dabbagh stunned the crowd of almost 65,000 at the Al Bayt Stadium by opening the scoring in the 37th minute.

He and his team-mates celebrated by crossing their raised arms in a handcuffs gesture.

Qatar equalised through captain Hassan Al Haydos in first-half injury time, before Akram Afif scored his fourth goal of the tournament, from the penalty spot, four minutes after the break.

Despite Qatar starting as favourites, it was Palestine who looked more promising in attack in the first half and they were rewarded for their perseverance in the 37th minute.

Palestine stole the ball off Qatar high up the pitch before Dabbagh embarked on a solo run and shot past keeper Meshaal Barsham into the bottom corner for his third goal of the tournament and the country's first ever in the knockout stage.

But Qatar skipper Al Haydos equalised with the last kick of the half when he latched onto Afif's low cross from a corner and fired it home through two defenders and keeper Rami Hamadeh.

Qatar then took the lead minutes after the break when Almoez Ali was brought down by a late sliding tackle from Mohammed Saleh and Afif stepped up to score his fourth goal in as many games at the tournament.

Palestine had a few chances to equalise but lacked the finishing touch as Qatar held on. The hosts will return to Al Bayt for a quarter-final against either Uzbekistan or Thailand.