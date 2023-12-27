Burnley v Liverpool ratings: Odobert 7, Foster 4; Nunez 8, Salah 6

Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League as Darwin Nunez ended his goal drought to inspire a 2-0 win against Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds took an early lead through Nunez at Turf Moor and held on despite wasting a host of chances. Nunez's eighth goal this season was his first for 12 games since he netted against Bournemouth in the League Cup on November 1.

Diogo Jota, back from a month's injury absence, wrapped up the victory late on to leave Liverpool two points above second placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

After draws with Manchester United and Arsenal before Christmas, this was an important victory for Liverpool's title ambitions.

After the win, Klopp said: "That's nice. It will probably change and that's no problem. It was not perfect but we are where we are."

The manager added that Jota is a crucial player for Liverpool as the squad prepares to lose Egypt captain Mohamed Salah to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jota, 27, missed eight matches after sustaining a muscle injury during their 1-1 draw against Manchester City in November.

With midfield trio Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Alexis Mac Allister, winger Ben Doak and defenders Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas all sidelined due to injury, the return of Jota was a welcome sight for Klopp.

Klopp said: "I love Jota, but he missed chances in the past as well. It's the nature of the thing that we always ask for, always the players who are not involved and then all of a sudden, they think they can change the world.

"Diogo is an incredibly important player for us. Having him changed the whole dynamic. The goal he scored today is the goal of a boy full of conviction. Good technique, obviously, but full of conviction because he had no chance to create any kind of doubt in the last few weeks because he was in rehab."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.