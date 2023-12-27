Manchester United v Aston Villa ratings: Garnacho 8, Hojlund 7; Martinez 6, McGinn 6

Manchester United showed great fighting spirit as Rasmus Hojlund capped a thrilling fightback from two goals down to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag's side were in danger of another damaging defeat when John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker scored to put Villa in control by half-time at Old Trafford.

United were booed off at the interval but were a changed team after the break with Alejandro Garnacho scoring his team's first goal in seven hours and twenty minutes.

Garnacho struck again to equalise before Hojlund finally ended his goal drought with eight minutes left.

It was Hojlund's first league goal for United in his 15th appearance and his sixth in all competitions since his August move from Atalanta.

The result was a big relief for United who ended a four-match winless run in all competitions and rose to sixth in the Premier League.

"I said it before the game, I said it during halftime, keep believing and we will win this game," said United manager Erik ten Hag.

The timing of the result was significant as well, as it came two days after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe struck a deal to take a minority stake at Manchester United.

Dave Brailsford, Ineos's director of sport who has been named a director of United since the Ratcliffe deal was done, sat in the director's box for Tuesday's much-needed victory.

"We are looking forward, I think it's positive for the club that they are in the stepping in," Ten Hag told reporters. "They have a lot of experience in sport on the highest level, F1, the cycling team (Ineos Grenadiers), other football clubs, so it can only help and support us to get our targets.

"So we are looking forward. They want to work with us and we want to work with them."

