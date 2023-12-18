Liverpool v Man United player ratings: Nunez 5, Van Dijk 7; Varane 8, Mainoo 8

Manchester United defied their critics with a dogged display in a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

All eyes were on the high-profile Premier League showdown as the bitter rivals faced off, with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking to return to the top of the Premier League table while the visitors tried to stop the rot.

Liverpool had an incredible 34 shots across the match and United goalkeeper Andre Onana was forced to make eight saves, but the hosts could not find a way to break the deadlock.

The tense clash ended goalless and frustrated home skipper Virgil Van Dijk said United were “buzzing” to have left with a point.

“If you see how we played the game, how we obviously had most of the ball and created some opportunities, I think there was only one team that were trying to win the game,” the Dutch centre-back told Sky Sports.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. So, that’s why it’s frustrating because we want to win every game of course, but especially if we play against a team like them.”

United manager Erik ten Hag brushed off his compatriot's comments, simply saying that “it’s his opinion”.

But Ten Hag was more forthright when it came to his side’s performance after deeply concerning back-to-back Old Trafford defeats to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich.

“We should have taken more of the ball regains three or four passes in and then we could have even hurt the opponent even more,” the Dutchman said.

“But all over in the end, you have to conclude, we had the best chances from open play for Rasmus Hojlund and (Alejandro) Garnacho.

“I said that after the game in the dressing room I’m very proud of this team. We should do this more often."