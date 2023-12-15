Liverpool ratings v Union Saint-Gilloise: Quansah 7, Elliott 6, Gordon 6

A young Liverpool side put up a spirited fight before falling short in a 2-1 Europa League defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday.

A first senior goal for 20-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah, their 14th different scorer this season, was the only highlight on a testing evening for Klopp's side.

Quansah's 40th-minute leveller equalled a club record 34th-successive goal-scoring match as they prepared for Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool's top spot in the Europa group was already secure despite a second defeat but the win took Union into the Europa Conference League play-offs.

The team's average age was just 21.9 years old - Wataru Endo, 30, five years older than the next senior player - with only Ibrahima Konate and Cody Gakpo regular names.

After the defeat, manager Klopp said his players put up a brave fight, given the circumstances.

"For some it was a really important experience and for others good for rhythm. I saw good performances," he said.

"Of course as a team it is not a fair assessment if I say now they are top of the table in Belgium and we come here, bring kids - altogether that's really difficult - but I thought we gave it a go and that's OK for me.

"Nobody got hurt, nobody is injured, so we recover, go home and go again."

