Liverpool player Luis Diaz's father freed by kidnappers in Colombia

Reds star named in team to face Toulouse just moments after release was confirmed

Liverpool's Luis Diaz exposed a T-shirt calling for his father's release after scoring against Luton at the weekend. AFP

Liverpool's Luis Diaz exposed a T-shirt calling for his father's release after scoring against Luton at the weekend. AFP

Press Association
Nov 09, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Luis Diaz’s father has been released almost two weeks after he was kidnapped, the Colombian Football Federation has confirmed.

Luis Manuel Diaz was taken along with his wife Cilenis Marulanda 12 days ago, although Diaz’s mother was freed swiftly.

After days of negotiation with guerilla group the National Liberation Army, the Liverpool winger’s father was released on Thursday.

An FCF statement read: “The Colombian Football Federation thanks the national government, the military forces and the national police, as well as all the institutions and officials that made the release of Luis Manuel Diaz, father of our player Luis Diaz, possible.

READ MORE
Premier League predictions: Manchester City sink Chelsea, Arsenal to batter Burnley

“Football as a sporting discipline symbolises talent, dedication, teamwork and the intrinsic values of human beings.

“In Colombia it must continue to be a benchmark for entertainment, healthy competition, unity and joy.

“Therefore, we insist on the need to maintain this activity, as well as those who are involved in it, in the sporting and administrative part and their families, outside of any scenario other than sports.

“Behind a ball, the dreams and illusions of boys and girls, young people, women, men and adult soccer players, their loved ones and an entire country roll.

“Football is passion in peace. Let no one ever think of attacking that reality again.”

Diaz, who scored the equalising goal at Luton on Sunday in his first appearance since his father was taken, was named in the starting line-up for Liverpool’s Europa League tie in Toulouse just minutes after his dad’s release was made public.

Cilenis Marulanda, left, mother of Liverpool's Colombian football player Luis Diaz, demonstrates for her kidnapped husband in Barrancas, La Guajira, Colombia last week. AFP
Cilenis Marulanda, left, mother of Liverpool's Colombian football player Luis Diaz, demonstrates for her kidnapped husband in Barrancas, La Guajira, Colombia last week. AFP
Updated: November 09, 2023, 5:05 PM
LiverpoolPremier LeagueColombia
Editor's picks
More from the national