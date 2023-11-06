Luton Town v Liverpool player ratings: Kaminski 8, Barkley 8; Salah 5, Diaz 8

Luis Diaz ended a tumultuous week by coming from the bench to earn Liverpool a dramatic 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Substitute Tahith Chong looked to have sealed a famous win for the Hatters when he clinically finished off a swift counter-attack by firing beyond Alisson with just 10 minutes remaining.

Diaz entered the action moments later and levelled as he rose highest to meet fellow substitute Harvey Elliott's cross.

It was Diaz's first appearance since his parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia last weekend. His mother was rescued by police but his father is still missing while negotiations take place.

Diaz lifted his shirt to reveal a T-shirt emblazoned with “Libertad Para Papa” (freedom for my father) after scoring the vital goal.

Despite peppering the Luton goal with numerous efforts, Liverpool were far from their best and struggled to create clear openings against their determined hosts. Luton always posed a threat on the break and Jurgen Klopp's side will have been relieved to depart with a point.

The draw keeps Liverpool third in the table, while Luton are 17th.

