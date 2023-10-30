Arsenal and Man City strikers lead attack: Premier League team of the week

It was another good weekend Premier League for North London, but only one team in Manchester will be celebrating after the 10th round of fixtures.

Leaders Tottenham Hotspur ensured they would spend another week top of the table after a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace in the opening game on Friday night.

A London derby also kick-started Saturday's matches as the encouraging recent progress made by Chelsea was stopped dead in its tracks with a 2-0 home defeat by Brentford in the early game.

There were no such goalscoring problems for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, where the Gunners dominated bottom side Sheffield United 5-0, led by an Eddie Nketiah hat-trick. At the same time, Bournemouth earned their first win of the season, defeating Burnley 2-1 at Vitality Stadium, to climb out of the bottom three.

In Saturday's late game, Wolves twice fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at Molineux.

Sunday began with Everton taking all three points at London Stadium with a 1-0 win over West Ham, before Aston Villa eased past Luton Town 3-1 at Villa Park, Brighton and Fulham played out a 1-1 draw at Amex Stadium, and Liverpool thumped Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Anfield.

The round concluded with the blockbuster match of the weekend at Old Trafford, where Manchester City outclassed rivals Manchester United 3-0.

