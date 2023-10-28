Harry Kane hits hat-trick for Bayern Munich including one from own half against Darmstadt

Harry Kane grabbed another Bundesliga hat-trick as Bayern Munich scored eight second-half goals against nine-man Darmstadt on Saturday.

Bayern found themselves down to 10 men after just four minutes at the Allianz Arena when Joshua Kimmich was sent-off for pulling down Marwin Mehlem on the edge of the box.

But Darmstadt then had defenders Klaus Gjasula – for a last-man foul on Konrad Laimer – and Matej Maglica – for bringing down Kane – sent-off before the break making it three players all shown a red card in the first half for the first time in league history.

And after a goalless first half, Bayern took advantage of their extra man by running riot in the second as they scored eight times in 37 minutes.

Kane bagged a hat-trick – including one incredible strike from in his own half – while Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala both scored twice, and veteran attacker Thomas Muller was also on target.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made his long-awaited comeback following 10 months out injured after breaking his leg in a skiing accident in what was a remarkable 90 minutes in Bavaria.

The result means Bayern are top of the Bundesliga with a one-point advantage, although Bayer Leverkusen could take over once again if they beat Freiburg on Sunday.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel goes up against his former side Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker next weekend.

Kane now has 12 goals in nine games since summer move from Tottenham Hotspur with the England captain following up his treble against Bochum last month with another hat-trick here.

He opened the scoring with a low header form close range, before Sane doubled the lead with a tap-in moments later.

Musiala and Sane then put the game beyond Darmstadt's reach with two elegant long-range finishes in quick succession.

Kane delivered the cherry on the cake with his long-range screamer, before Thomas Muller and Musiala added a sixth and a seventh. Kane scored his third two minutes from time.