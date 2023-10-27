'Signs are promising' for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool dominate Toulouse in Europa League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded the resilience of the squad after a season of revival as the Reds thrashed Toulouse 5-1 at Anfield to maintain a perfect record in the Europa League group stage on Thursday.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool after nine minutes, embarking on a solo run that saw him navigate past four defenders before planting the ball into the bottom corner.

Toulouse responded seven minutes later as Thijs Dallinga perfectly timed his run from the halfway line into the box and slotting home.

The rest of the match belonged to Liverpool as Wataru Endo headed them back in front just past the half-hour mark. Four minutes later Darwin Nunez extended their lead with a shot from a tight angle, capitalising on a rebound inside the box.

Nunez nearly netted again in the 65th minute but his shot from the right side of the box struck the post after a superb run. Nevertheless, Ryan Gravenberch capitalised on the rebound to score Liverpool's fourth goal.

Three minutes into stoppage time late, substitute Mohamed Salah completed the thrashing with a well-placed shot into the top corner from closer range.

That goal took the Egyptian's tally to 43 for Liverpool in major European competitions, a record for any player at an English club.

Liverpool top the group by five points over Union Saint Gilloise and Toulouse, who both have four points.

Klopp had made eight changes from the 2-0 win over Everton, handing a full debut to teenager Luke Chambers while Calum Scanlon and James McConnell started off the bench.

The manager had overseen a major rebuild of his side this summer after last season's disappointments and the unexpected exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, but the early signs are promising with Liverpool three points off the top of the Premier League and firing on all fronts.

"I think it's really easy to fall in love with this team," Klopp said. "There is so much excitement in it. We have to make massive steps, we have to grow, we have to do a lot of things but a lot of the signs are really promising.

"How the team interacts with each other is really nice because when you talk about a rebuild of the team it's all about the things you see on the pitch, obviously, but to see that there has to be a rebuild off the pitch as well and that's going really well."

Klopp was more than happy with what he saw from a team featuring so many changes as others were kept in reserve for Sunday's visit of Nottingham Forest.

"The result was good, the performance was good," he said. "There were a lot of really good individual performances which is nice because it's important for development. Besides the goal we conceded and the chance we gave them when Trent had his spectacular save around that it was everything we expected."