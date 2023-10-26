Premier League predictions: City seal Manchester derby glory, Arsenal and Spurs both win

Tottenham Hotspur are now out on their own at the top of the Premier League table after their victory over Fulham last weekend.

Their impressive start under Ange Postecoglou continued and Spurs now sit two points clear of reigning champions Manchester City and North London rivals Arsenal.

Tottenham and Arsenal remain the only unbeaten sides left in the top flight.

No change at the other end of the table with winless Sheffield United and Bournemouth still occupying the bottom two slots.

This weekend's action begins on Friday night when Postecoglou's side travel across London to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Saturday also starts in the capital with Chelsea versus Brentford at Stamford Bridge in the early game before two 6pm (UAE) kick-offs that see Arsenal entertain Sheffield United and Bournemouth tackle Burnley on the south coast. Wolves face Newcastle United at Molineux in the late game.

West Ham United's home clash with Everton starts Sunday's proceedings before three games at 5pm: Aston Villa at home to Luton Town, Brighton playing host to Fulham and Liverpool up against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Final game of the day, and the weekend, is the Manchester derby that sees United battling City at Old Trafford.

