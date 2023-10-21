Newcastle United outclass Crystal Palace to maintain Premier League momentum

Newcastle United produced a scintillating performance at St James' Park to thrash Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday and move up to fifth in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's side started the day just one point and once place ahead of Palace but were in control from the moment Jacob Murphy's fourth-minute goal was allowed to stand by VAR, with Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff making it 3-0 before the break.

Striker Callum Wilson added a fourth in the second half when Newcastle were able to make multiple changes with one eye on their midweek home Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is subject to an investigation into allegations of betting breaches, was among those brought on and the Italy international was given a rousing reception from home fans.

Since losing at Brighton at the beginning of September, Newcastle have enjoyed a return to the sort of form that saw them secure a top-four finish last season.

The are now eight games unbeaten in all competitions – scoring 22 goals and conceding just three – and will head into the Dortmund game on Wednesday night brimming with confidence.

“We had some really nice passages of play, had some really good goal scoring opportunities,” said Howe. "I am delighted with the attitude of the players.

“Jacob Murphy was excellent today, he was a constant threat. That first goal was huge in the match because Crystal Palace defend very well.

“He [Anthony Gordon] has to score being an attacking player but he wants to score, he is very driven by scoring and creating. He could have had another today and I am delighted with his contribution.”

Newcastle's opening goal came when Kieran Trippier cushioned Fabian Schar’s long pass perfectly into the path of Murphy, who hooked the ball towards the far post only to see it loop over keeper Sam Johnstone and into the net. An offside decision was reversed after a VAR check.

Gordon should have scored on the half-hour when he met Murphy’s deflected cross first time but his effort come back off the crossbar.

Newcastle were utterly dominant and effectively wrapped up the game with two goals inside three minutes at the end of the first half.

First Murphy was allowed to stride forward and cross for Gordon to slide home at the far post and then in stoppage time defender Marc Guehi’s slip served up the ball for Longstaff to steady himself before firing low past the helpless Johnstone.

Newcastle increased their lead within seconds when Murphy once again found space down the right to cross for the unmarked Wilson, who took a controlling shot before sliding the ball past Johnstone.

It was Wilson's 43rd Premier League goal for Newcastle, equalling the tallies of Andrew Cole and Shola Ameobi. Only Alan Shearer (148) and Peter Beardsley (46) have now scored more for the Magpies.

That proved to be the striker’s final involvement as he, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon were replaced by Alexander Isak, Tino Livramento, Tonali and Miguel Almiron, who had a chance to make it 5-0 within five minutes of his arrival, but saw his attempt blocked by Johnstone.

For Palace, who had conceded just 18 goals in total since manager Roy Hodgson's return to the club in March, it was a rare bad day at the office.

“We were outclassed today,” admitted Eagles defender Joel Ward. “It is about how we bounce back from that. In tough times it is about how you respond.

“There a host of things [that went wrong]. As individuals and as a team we look at ourselves in the mirror. We know we can do better.”

Manager Hodgson was equally blunt: “To come here and lose I can accept that but to come here and lose so comprehensively is hard to accept. We were just not anywhere near good enough.