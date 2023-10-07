Luton v Tottenham ratings: Adebayo 4, Nakamba 6; Bissouma 2, Van de Ven 8

Micky van de Ven’s first goal for Tottenham Hotspur sent his unbeaten side to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

Spurs eked out a 1-0 win away at Luton Town despite playing for the entire second half with 10 men following Yves Bissouma's sending off for two bookable offences.

Bissouma was booked twice in quick succession just before the break by referee John Brooks – the first for an ugly tactical foul with Luton on the break, and the second for simulation after he flung himself to the floor on the edge of the hosts' box.

Read more Arsenal and Man City all square as Chelsea claim another win: Premier League predictions

The crucial breakthrough came on 52 minutes as James Maddison twisted and turned in the box and crossed for Van de Ven to stab home the winner.

The result means Spurs will top the table for at least 24 hours ahead of Manchester City's trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said: "[We showed] a lot of character and resilience. We started really well, should have been three or four up, but then you get the red card and it is a different type of game. I thought we held it together really well. They had some opportunities, we had a few of our own. In the end we get three points at a difficult place to go."

Swipe or scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see player ratings from the match.