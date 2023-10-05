Arsenal and Man City all square as Chelsea claim another win: Premier League predictions

Manchester United aim to end their poor run, while Wolves and Aston Villa contest a Midlands derby

Jon Turner
Oct 05, 2023
The eighth round of the 2023/24 Premier League season takes place this weekend and is headlined by a blockbuster match at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal, last season's runners-up, host champions Manchester City on Sunday evening, and a victory for the Gunners will see them climb above Pep Guardiola's leaders in the table.

City bounced back from last weekend's shock defeat at Wolves with a 3-1 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Arsenal fell to a surprise loss at Lens in midweek, having eased past Bournemouth in their most recent league outing.

Last season, City did the league double over Arsenal, winning the first match at the Emirates 3-1 before an even more comfortable 4-1 victory at the Etihad in the reverse fixture. Arsenal earned a measure of revenge by beating City on penalties in the Community Shield, so a close match is expected on Sunday.

Before all of that, Luton and Tottenham get the weekend underway in Saturday's early kick-off, before Chelsea travel to Burnley aiming to build on Monday's win at rivals Fulham, and Everton welcome winless Bournemouth to Goodison Park.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Fulham host bottom side Sheffield United at Craven Cottage, and Manchester United aim to snap a three-match losing run against Brentford at Old Trafford. In Saturday's late game, Nottingham Forest travel to Crystal Palace.

On Sunday, there are three matches prior to Arsenal v City, all kicking off at the same time: Brighton host Liverpool in what should be an entertaining encounter, West Ham take on Newcastle United at the London Stadium, and Wolves and Aston Villa contest a Midlands derby at Molineux.

Check out the photo gallery above for our latest Premier League predictions. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device. All kick-off times UAE.

