Manchester City great Francis Lee dies aged 79

Former England and Manchester City striker Francis Lee has died aged 79, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Lee, who served as City chairman in the 1990s, scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club between 1967 and 1974.

The forward won a number of trophies during his time at the club including the English League title, an FA Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup.

City said in a statement: "It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee.

Lee began his playing career at Bolton. He joined Derby from City in 1974. He won 27 England caps, scoring 10 goals, after making his full international debut in 1968. He took part in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

The club added: "Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer.

"His wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.

"Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.

"As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast. More tributes from the club will follow in the coming days."