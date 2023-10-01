Andy Mitten's hot take on Man United's 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester United fell to a second successive Premier League defeat at home as Joachim Andersen's superb finish earned Crystal Palace a hard-fought victory at Old Trafford.

It was also United's fourth defeat in seven league games which is the club's worst start to a Premier League season and leaves them 10th in the table.

United had beaten Palace 3-0 at Old Trafford in the League Cup on Tuesday but any hopes of a repeat result were blown away by a determined and disciplined performance from Roy Hodsgon's side.

“I understand, when we play home or away and we play Crystal Palace we have to win – with all respect,” said United manager Erik ten Hag.

“I know every game in the Premier League is difficult and you have to play your best, but I understand fans are expecting a win and we didn't win and we lost.

“I can give you reasons but you will explain it as an excuse and there are no excuses, we have to win.”

Man United 0 Palace 1: Player ratings