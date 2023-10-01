Andy Mitten's hot take on Man United's 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester United fell to a second successive Premier League defeat at home as Joachim Andersen's superb finish earned Crystal Palace a hard-fought victory at Old Trafford.
It was also United's fourth defeat in seven league games which is the club's worst start to a Premier League season and leaves them 10th in the table.
United had beaten Palace 3-0 at Old Trafford in the League Cup on Tuesday but any hopes of a repeat result were blown away by a determined and disciplined performance from Roy Hodsgon's side.
“I understand, when we play home or away and we play Crystal Palace we have to win – with all respect,” said United manager Erik ten Hag.
“I know every game in the Premier League is difficult and you have to play your best, but I understand fans are expecting a win and we didn't win and we lost.
“I can give you reasons but you will explain it as an excuse and there are no excuses, we have to win.”