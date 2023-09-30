Manchester United v Crystal Palace ratings: Casemiro 5, Rashford 5; Andersen 8, Guehi 8

Manchester United produced another lacklustre display as a determined Crystal Palace side snatched a 1-0 win at Old Trafford thanks to a sublime strike from defender Joachim Andersen.

The result leaves United down in 10th place in the Premier League with just nine points from seven games so far.

Having swept aside Palace 3-0 at the same venue in the League Cup in midweek, United fans could have been forgiven for anticipating another comfortable home win.

However, the visitors were on their game from the off, defending staunchly with a clear shape and looking to spring into action on the break.

United were already labouring before being left stunned midway through the first half when Andersen unleashed an unstoppable volley into the top corner of Andre Onana's goal.

The Danish defender is more known for his stout defending than spectacular goals but this one certainly fell into that category.

Andersen lingered in the United box after an attacking set piece and when the ball was recycled and swung in for a second time, he swivelled and sent a volley arrowing into the far corner.

And that was that. Palace dug in and an uninspiring United side never really looked like breaking them down.

United boss Erik ten Hag, said: "It's quite simple. We conceded only three chances over the whole game - all three from set-plays. Then I think we got in good positions and then made poor decisions.

"We got into good positions and we had free players. We didn't have an impact. The quality was just not good enough in that part of the game. The final part of the game we didn't play our best game."

Swipe or scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see the player ratings from the game.