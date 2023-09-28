Premier League predictions: Spurs and Liverpool draw thriller, Chelsea and Arsenal win

Still no change at the top of the Premier League going into the next round of fixtures, with reigning champions Manchester City still going strong.

Last week's hard-fought victory over Nottingham Forest means Pep Guardiola's side have won six out of six so far.

City are one of four teams still enjoying unbeaten records with Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also yet to taste defeat.

At the bottom, the three newly-promoted sides occupy the relegations spots with Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town propping up the rest with just one point each.

READ MORE Son and Maddison star alongside Newcastle trio - Premier League team of the week

The week's fixtures begins with Aston Villa versus Brighton at Villa Park in the Saturday early game which is then followed by six games kick-off at 6pm (UAE).

Bournemouth face Arsenal on the south coast, Everton play host to Luton, Manchester United tackle Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, Newcastle United entertain Burnley, West Ham up against Sheffield United at the London Stadium, while Wolves take on Manchester City at Molineux.

The late game is a cracker with Spurs and Liverpool clashing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

One match on both Sunday and Monday with Nottingham Forest against Brentford first up followed by Fulham and Chelsea contesting a West London derby 24 hours later.

You can see our predictions for this weekend's games in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.