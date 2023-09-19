Arsenal without Martinelli for Champions League return against PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal will be without Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli as they make their return to the Champions League after a six-year absence against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

Martinelli picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's 1-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the winger would definitely miss the Group B opener at the Emirates Stadium but that there was a "possibility" he could be back for next weekend's north London derby.

Leandro Trossard, who came on for Martinelli on Sunday and scored the winner against Everton to maintain Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season, is likely to take the Brazilian's place against Eindhoven.

The Gunners will be going up against familiar foes on Wednesday night as the clubs met in last season's Europa League group stages, with both claiming victories in their respective home fixtures.

On the Gunners' return to European football's top table, Arteta said: "We are proud and excited. It has been a long time for the club since we have been in the competition, and for me it is the first time as a manager, so I am really looking forward to it.

"We have been chasing it and fighting for it. Now we have got it and we have to make the most out of it.

"Every time I watched it and we weren't there, I felt it. This club has to be in the Champions League. It was a process but we are here and now we have to make the most out of it.

"It is always a learning process. I think we did and we have improved as a team, we have improved the squad and we deserve to be here.

"It starts at home. I'm sure our supporters will be really excited and we have to enjoy the challenge."

PSV have made a perfect start in the Eredivisie, winning all four of their matches – scoring 13 goals and conceding just one.

On the challenge posed by PSV, Arteta said: "We have to treat it like any other game. We are used to playing tough opposition every week in the Premier League. It will not be any different tomorrow."

Arteta refused to be drawn when asked about the goalkeeping situation, after he replaced Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya for the game against Everton.

"I respect opinions and I understand the questions and historically what has happened," he said. "We have been doing this for many years. It is my job to answer the questions in the best possible way and to do what I feel is best for the team and the club.

"Tomorrow we are going to play against a really good team. They are used to winning and it will be a really tough test, I am sure about that."