Leandro Trossard ends Arsenal's long wait for win at Everton

Arsenal finally ended their six-year wait for a Premier League victory at Everton as Leandro Trossard helped seal a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side had to work hard for their first win at Goodison Park since 2017, with Belgian forward Trossard settling a scrappy encounter midway through the second half.

Arsenal were not at their fluent best but they earned their fourth win in five games this season.

Everton, still without a win this season, had managed to frustrate the visitors who had a Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out for offside via VAR in the first period.

But the Londoners were rewarded for their domination as Trossard's shot cannoned in off the post after a clever build-up in the 69th minute.

Arsenal face a huge week ahead with their return to the Champions League on Wednesday followed by next weekend's north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

It was Everton’s first game since the club announced majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri agreed a sale to Miami-based 777 Partners, who have stakes in multiple clubs worldwide including Hertha Berlin.

After the match, manager Arteta said the margin of victory should have been bigger.

"It was a long time without a win here. I think we played a great game, we didn't give anything away," he told BBC Sport. "We dominated the game and created numerous chances. The score should probably have been bigger.

"I really enjoyed this. Against Manchester United I saw my face after and it was a bit of relief. This was enjoyment. The 11 players played really well. We had numerous chances, we were patient and Leandro produced an incredible finish to win the game."

Winless Everton remain in the relegation zone as they face up to another relegation battle after narrowly beating the drop in the last two seasons.

Unbeaten Arsenal joined Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on 13 points from five games, two points behind leaders Manchester City who have a 100 per cent record.

The Toffees, meanwhile, hoped for a better reward for their effort.

"At times we were resilient, we had to defend as a team. Especially in the first-half, we nullified them," defender Ashley Young told Sky Sports. "We have been done by a set-piece, which is disappointing. Not to come away with at least a point is obviously disappointing."