Real Madrid rely on 'intensity' to secure comeback win and extend perfect start to La Liga

Carlo Ancelotti praised Real Madrid's "commitment and intensity" after his side fought back to defeat Real Sociedad 2-1 to extend their perfect start and climb back to the top of La Liga.

Propelled by the electric Takefusa Kubo, Sociedad took an early lead through Ander Barrenetxea, but Madrid hit back with goals from Fede Valverde and Joselu to earn their fifth win from five games.

England international Jude Bellingham was unable to continue his excellent goalscoring form, after netting five goals in his first four Madrid matches, but remains the division's top goalscorer.

After Barcelona put five past Real Betis in a flashy display on Saturday the onus was on Madrid to maintain their 100 per cent record and they did, against the tricky Basque visitors, to sit two points clear of their rivals in the table.

"We started by letting in a goal and the good thing is that we were capable of turning it around – the bad thing is that we have to avoid that," said Ancelotti, who will now prepare his side for Wednesday's Champions League opener against Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"We did it thanks to the commitment, energy and will of the team, we have an intensity that opponents find hard to cope with for 90 minutes."

Sociedad went ahead at the new-look Bernabeu after only five minutes, when Kubo stroked a fine pass into Barrenetxea's path.

On-loan goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga kept out his first effort with a fine save but could not claw out the second.

Kubo then beat the goalkeeper with a brilliant strike but it was disallowed for offside.

Valverde slammed Real Madrid level less than a minute into the second half, lashing Fran Garcia's cut-back in off the post from outside the area.

The left-back created the second goal, too, crossing for target man Joselu to nod the hosts ahead at the back post. Spain international Joselu was immediately taken off for Eduardo Camavinga, as Ancelotti sought more control of the game.

"This is the Bernabeu and with our fans we turned it around," said Joselu. "We're doing a bit of everything, we're confident in ourselves, there's a lot of quality in the squad and we came from behind again."

Sergio Ramos acknowledges the fans after Sevilla's win over Las Palmas. Getty

Ramos makes second Sevilla debut

Earlier, Sergio Ramos made his second Sevilla debut in a narrow win over Las Palmas, while Mason Greenwood played his first match for Getafe, on loan from Manchester United.

Ramos played for Sevilla for the first time since he left the club in 2005 as they earned their first win of the season over Las Palmas.

The 37-year-old centre-back started in the 1-0 victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, following his free transfer arrival from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Ramos, who left Sevilla for Real Madrid 18 years ago to the ire of many supporters in Andalucia, was cheered on his return.

Belgian winger Dodi Lukebakio sent Sevilla ahead after 71 minutes and with Ramos patrolling, they kept their first clean sheet of the campaign.

"I felt a lot of emotion ... it was amazing to find my people again, my home, my fans, it's unique," Ramos told Movistar.

The defender admitted some nerves about how fans would treat him after playing at a rival club for so long.

"I had a few doubts at first but the reception I had on my arrival, I will take to the grave ... now I can die happy," he said.

Mason Greenwood made his debut for Getafe. AP

Elsewhere, Getafe edged Osasuna 3-2, with Mason Greenwood making his debut, and his first appearance since January 2022.

The English striker, on loan at Getafe from Manchester United, was suspended over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas sent Greenwood on in the 77th minute to applause from home fans at the club's Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium.

A group of Osasuna supporters greeted the 21-year-old's arrival to Spanish football with negative chants.

"I didn't hear them so I have nothing to say," said Bordalas. "I am very happy with the kid's debut."