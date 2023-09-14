Premier League predictions: Brighton beat Man United, Spurs maintain super start

The international break is over and attention once again turn to club football and the return of the Premier League.

Champions Manchester City are setting the early pace having won all four of their fixtures so far and look in fine fettle with four wins out of four and the Uefa Super Cup already safely secured.

The top of the scoring charts also has a familiar look to it with City striker Erling Haaland, who finished with 36 goals last season, having already banged in six from four games – including a hat-trick against Fulham before the international break.

There are four teams level on ten points behind City in the table with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, West Ham United and Arsenal all having won three and drawn one from their opening matches.

At the bottom, Burnley and Luton Town prop up the rest with three defeats from three games with Everton and Sheffield United - having played one match more - both have a single point.

This week's fixture list begins on Saturday with Wolves taking on Liverpool at Molineux in the early game. Five games kick-off at 6pm UAE time: Aston Villa at home to Crystal Palace, Fulham against Luton at Craven Cottage, Manchester United versus Brighton at Old Trafford, Spurs face Sheffield United in Noth London and West Ham tackling Manchester City at Lodond Stadium.

Newcastle United clash with Brentford on Tyneside in the late game.

There are two matches on Sunday that sees Bournemouth up against Chelsea on the south coast and Everton versus Arsenal at Goodison Park while Monday's game between Nottingham Forest and Burnley brings the latest round of fixtures to a close.

In the gallery above you can see out predictions for the this week's matches. To move on to the next photo click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.

Last round of Premier League results