Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year contract extension.

The England full-back, who joined City in 2017, was close to joining Bayern Munich in the summer but has now committed to the club until the summer of 2026.

Walker, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season, has enjoyed a fine week which also included his first international goal on the event of his 77th cap, in the 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

The defender said: “I’m thrilled to sign a new deal. My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me.

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic club. I have an amazing coach, great teammates and staff, and our fans are the best. I feel supported on every single level."

The 33-year-old played 39 games across all competitions last season as the club won a treble, including their first ever Champions League title.

He said that the offer to continue with a team now winning almost every competition in which it participates was impossible to turn down.

“It's the team," Walker said when asked for his reasons. "I think that in this team there's something special.

"Obviously, just coming back after an amazing high of last season in winning the treble and finally getting the Champions League, which is the one trophy that we didn't have as a as a group and as collectively, I wanted to go and do it again.

"The lads have got that hunger again to go and achieve something really special again this season, fingers crossed. So I wanted to be a part of it and I didn't want to miss out on that.”

After their record-breaking season, the Premier League champions have overseen a sizeable churn in their all-conquering playing staff. Notably, they lost influential players like Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, before emerging talent Cole Palmer departed for Chelsea.

However, they have been boosted by the arrival of experienced campaigner Mateo Kovacic who moved the other way from Stamford Bridge, Premier League-ready Matheus Nunes from Wolves and high-potential talents Josko Gvardiol, from RB Leipzig, and Jeremy Doku, from Rennes.

Walker added: “The players that we lost, my good gosh, what great players. Obviously Gundo. Even Cole. To see the talent and mark him is difficult and he's going to be some hell of a player.

"Riyad has proved for many years just what he can do and his qualities. But I feel that the players that we've brought in, we've got Josko who is a Rolls-Royce of a centre-back the age that he is and the quality that he shows on the ball and with the manager, I feel the world's his oyster basically.

"Kovacic has four Champions Leagues. What more do I say? He's not inexperienced. He's been in these high-pressure games before. So I feel that he can add something where he's won it and he's won it again. So we haven't done that so he can bring his experience to that front.

"Matheus, I saw him at Old Trafford when Man United played Wolves and I said to Bernardo [Silva] and Ruben [Dias], ‘this guy's alright’. Lo and behold, two weeks later, he's in the building. So I feel that it's been a great transfer window.

"I feel that we've got the positions and the players in the right areas that we needed. And then Jeremy, obviously quick, raw and with Pep's guidance again and sharpening up on a few certain things which he probably knows that he needs to bring to his game, I think he's going to be fantastic and a great season for, all of them. And hopefully as a team, as a collective.”