Josko Gvardiol set for Man City move as Kyle Walker eyes Bayern switch

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players arriving and leaving.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Josko Gvardiol looks set for a move to Manchester City, with the Premier League champions agreeing a fee with RB Leipzig for the defender, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Croatian international has been on City's radar since January, and had already agreed personal terms with the club in June. It is reported that the 21-year-old has completed the first stage of his medical, with a deal close to being finalised.



Strong chance

Al Nassr are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen regarding a move for Moussa Diaby, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Frenchman was subject to interest from Premier League outfit Aston Villa, however, Galetti states that Diaby has informed Leverkusen that he would prefer a move to Saudi Arabia, having already agreed personal terms with Al Nassr. The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive season in Germany in 2022/23, netting 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.



Strong chance

Kyle Walker has informed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola of his intention to join Bayern Munich, per Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. According to Plettenberg, the England defender has already agreed personal terms with the Bavarian giants, which would see the full-back sign a two-year deal with the potential option of a further year. While there has been no agreement with Manchester City, Bayern’s first offer is set to be submitted soon.

Expand Autoplay COMPLETED TRANSFERS: Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (£88 million). Getty



Potential

Al Ahil have made a €25 million offer for Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin. However, the approach falls short of the Magpies’ valuation, reports Fabrizio Romano. Saint-Maximin, 26, missed Newcastle’s recent friendly against Rangers, with manager Eddie Howe confirming that the Frenchman is in talks regarding a move away from St James’ Park. Romano suggests that a deal is entering the “crucial stages.”



Potential

Saudi clubs are still keeping tabs on Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku and are ready to pounce if a transfer to Juventus falls through, per Fabrizio Romano. The Belgium international is thought to be eager to stay in Europe, and has prioritised a move to Juventus, after Inter Milan withdrew their interest. However, it is believed that Saudi clubs are still pushing for the 30-year-old, who Chelsea are happy to offload this summer.



Potential

Liverpool are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure, report The Athletic. The report reveals that Palace will only consider bids of a “significant sum” for a player who moved to Selhurst Park on a five-year contract in July 2022. Liverpool are in the market for midfield reinforcements, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson set to depart for Saudi Arabia, making funds available for a potential Doucoure swoop.



Low chance

Al Hilal have shown an interest in Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, however, the Premier League club intend to reject any offers for the 26-year-old, reveal The Athletic. Diaz arrived at the Merseyside club in January 2022 from Porto, however, a knee injury ruled him out of a significant portion of last season. Despite his injury concerns, the report states that Jurgen Klopp views the Colombian winger as an integral part of his squad.