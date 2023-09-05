Fifa Club World Cup draw: Al Ittihad and Manchester City can only meet in final

Al Ittihad will have to wait until the final of the Fifa Club World Cup if they are to meet Manchester City in Saudi Arabia later this year, after the draw was made in Jeddah on Tuesday.

The Saudi Pro League champions, making their second appearance in the tournament and first since 2005, open the December 12-22 event in the kingdom's second city with a play-off against New Zealand’s Auckland City.

Should they advance, Ittihad will meet in the second round Egyptian giants Al Ahly, the reigning African champions, with the winner then facing the 2023 Copa Libertadores champions in the semi-final.

The tournament’s South American representative - the Copa Libertadores is currently at its semi-final stage - will not be decided until November 4.

City possibly await in the Club World Cup showpiece on December 22, although the current Premier League and Uefa Champions League holders would first have to get past either Asian champions Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan or Mexico’s Club Leon, recent winners of the Concacaf Champions League.

City, treble winners last season, enter at the semi-final stage in Jeddah, when they will debut in the tournament. Manager Pep Guardiola is seeking to become the first coach to win the trophy four times having previously guided Barcelona and Bayern Munich to the title.

Taking place for the first time in Saudi Arabia, the Club World Cup is a seven-team competition featuring the champions of the six continental confederations, together with the host country’s domestic champions.

This year’s event will be the final in its current format before the Club World Cup expands to a 32-team tournament in 2025.

