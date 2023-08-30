Cristiano Ronaldo grabs the spotlight for Al Nassr in derby rout over Al Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo was full of praise for both his Al Nassr team and the club’s supporters after he continued his recent hot streak with two goals and an assist in the 4-0 win against Riyadh rivals Al Shabab.

The Nassr captain, who four days previously struck a hat-trick against Al Fateh, was at the centre of Nassr’s resounding Saudi Pro League derby victory at Mrsool Park on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo, 38, opened the scoring on 13 minutes from the penalty spot and should have had another six minutes later. However, the referee ruled out the Nassr captain’s brilliant headed goal for an apparent push on his marker. It appeared harsh, the decision much to Ronaldo’s annoyance.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner did, though, get his second seven minutes before half-time, when he converted once more from the spot having been tripped by Shabab midfielder Gustavo Cuellar. Ronaldo then teed up summer signing Sadio Mane two minutes later to fire home from the angle.

Just after the hour, Ronaldo looked set to claim a second successive hat-trick, but instead of taking a third penalty he passed the ball to winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb instead. Yet Ghareeb sent his spot-kick against the Shabab post.

Shabab were soon reduced to 10 men after Ever Banega saw red for stamping on new Nassr recruit Aymeric Laporte. Banega, the Shabab captain, was clearly vexed by the scoreline.

With 10 minutes remaining, Nassr completed the rout when Ronaldo’s header came back off the upright and Sultan Al Ghannam placed home the rebound.

The win made it two on the bounce for Nassr after last year’s runners-up had begun the campaign with consecutive defeats.

Speaking on social media afterwards, Ronaldo said: “What an amazing atmosphere in our stadium! Very happy to celebrate this win with our fans! Fantastic performance from the team! Vamoos Al Nassr!”

Vamooos @AlNassrFC_EN !⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vyjNRL4tub — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 29, 2023

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Al Ahli maintained their 100 per cent start to the league season with a 2-0 victory against 10-men Al Tai in Jeddah.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring six minutes before half-time when he met an Allan Saint-Maximin pull-back, while the former Manchester City winger then turned provider in the 59th minute to set up Franck Kessie, who powered home a shot from the edge of the area.

Ahli, newly promoted, sit second in the early standings, level on points with champions and local rivals Al Ittihad.